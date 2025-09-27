UNION, NJ — The Union Public Library has announced a new addition to its team, a community liaison/social worker on staff to help connect patrons with a wide range of services and support resources.

The community liaison/social worker, Jack Serzan, is available to assist with:

job applications and résumé reviews;

applying for insurance through GetCoveredNJ, Medicaid or Medicare;

referrals for health care, mental health and addiction services;

support for aging adults and access to childcare resources; and

legal service referrals and connections to organizations for chronic illnesses.

All services are free of charge. Serzan will have regular drop-in hours and appointments can also be scheduled by phone or email.

While Serzan can provide guidance and referrals, clinical services such as therapy or case management are not offered.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

