Union Public Library hires new community liaison/social worker
UNION, NJ — The Union Public Library has announced a new addition to its team, a community liaison/social worker on staff to help connect patrons with a wide range of services and support resources.
The community liaison/social worker, Jack Serzan, is available to assist with:
- job applications and résumé reviews;
- applying for insurance through GetCoveredNJ, Medicaid or Medicare;
- referrals for health care, mental health and addiction services;
- support for aging adults and access to childcare resources; and
- legal service referrals and connections to organizations for chronic illnesses.
All services are free of charge. Serzan will have regular drop-in hours and appointments can also be scheduled by phone or email.
While Serzan can provide guidance and referrals, clinical services such as therapy or case management are not offered.