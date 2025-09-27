UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the first annual Plein Air Painting Event at the historic Deserted Village of Feltville in Berkeley Heights, on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists of all levels are invited to bring their easels and capture the unique beauty and history of the Deserted Village.

“The Deserted Village is one of Union County’s most treasured landmarks, and this event is a wonderful way to connect art, history and the outdoors,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “We are excited to welcome artists from across the region to share their perspectives and showcase the charm of this historic site.”

Located at 9 Cataract Hollow Road, Berkeley Heights, the Deserted Village is a nationally recognized historic site nestled in the Watchung Reservation, offering a rare blend of preserved 19th-century architecture and scenic natural landscapes. This will be the first event of its kind to take place in Union County.

Plein air painting is the process of creating a work of art outdoors, with the subject in full view of the artist. The term comes from the French phrase “en plein air,” meaning “in the open air,” and refers to capturing a subject in natural light through direct observation.

As an introduction, the county will host a public Zoom session on Tuesday, Sept. 9, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., to explain what plein air painting is and what participants can expect during the Sept. 27 event. This virtual session will provide an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the process.

“This program is a unique opportunity to experience one of Union County’s historic treasures in a completely new way,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. “We encourage both seasoned artists and beginners to join us, explore the Deserted Village and let their creativity flow in the fresh air.”

To register for the Zoom session and/or the Plein Air Painting Event, visit www.ucnj.org/pleinair. For questions or assistance, email culturalinfo@ucnj.org or call 908-558-2550.

This event is coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. To learn more about its programs and services, visit www.ucnj.org/parks-recreation/cultural-heritage-affairs/.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry