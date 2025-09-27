CRANFORD, NJ — Dylan Randazzo is currently in Nassau, the capital and largest city of the Bahamas. He’s working on the Disney Cruise Line as part of the entertainment performance team – dancing, singing, acting and puppetry. But his beginnings were in Cranford. He grew up in Cranford. His mom grew up in Cranford. And all his siblings were born and raised in Cranford. “I’m such a community person, a people person,” he said. “Being in a smaller neighborhood with smaller families, it feels quaint but full of opportunities at the same time. A comforting vibe.”

Growing up, he said he would watch Disney movies and sing along with them. He began taking vocal lessons at age 7. He performed in choir and community theater. Randazzo graduated from Cranford High School in 2016.

He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in musical theatre from Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. It was a very difficult time for him, career-wise, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “Every performance was through a screen. It was definitely a struggle not to thrive off audience energy, like live theater. I’m glad everything is fully back at this point.”

In his new film, “Band on the Run,” Randazzo feels it’s the highest point of his journey. “When the film came along, it felt like a great opportunity,” he said.

The film is an indie comedy, an autobiography of the writer/director, Jeff Hupp. It takes place in the 1990s.

“A young band gets a great opportunity and ends up having a speed bump,” Randazzo said. “The drummer’s father is ill. They have to take him on the road to a music festival. He’s a cranky old man. It’s not as much about the music … more about the father/son bond. It’s a funny road trip movie.”

Randazzo plays the bassist, Cody. “He’s definitely the more gullible one, with a heart of gold,” he said. “He’s also comedic relief as well. I relate to the heart aspect of the character. I’m a little smarter than Cody is.”

Hupp introduced the cast to the Detroit music scene. “I know the White Stripes was a huge band at the time,” said Randazzo. “Detroit is known for its Motown scene as well. We were only there for 10 days. We got to see so much of the city. We were working with so many people who grew up during this time period and were young musicians during that time. It was great to live in those spaces Jeff lived in when he was younger.”

When Randazzo isn’t working, he enjoys his family and friendships. He said, “I love to watch movies, theater, listen to music and try to become a more cultured person in general. Travel and see the world, take in as many new experiences as I can, get to see as many walks of life as possible.”

For options to view “Band on the Run,” visit https://bandontherunmovie.com/.

To learn more about Dylan Randazzo, visit https://www.dylanrandazzo.com/.

Photos Courtesy of TPTB Agency

