UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County Commissioners Alexander Mirabella and Sergio Granados have been appointed to leadership positions by the National Association of Counties for the 2025–2026 term.

“These appointments are more than titles – they’re opportunities to continue the work we’ve led here in Union County on a national scale,” Mirabella said. “Locally, we’ve championed long-term investments in infrastructure, supported small businesses through pandemic recovery and beyond, and expanded access to affordable housing through home improvement and first-time buyer programs. We’ve also prioritized park upgrades, open space preservation and transit access – initiatives that create stronger, more connected communities. My continued role on the NACo Board gives us a powerful platform to share those successes and help counties across the country grow in ways that are responsible, resilient, and community-driven.”

These appointments also align with NACo’s 2025–2026 “County Storytellers” initiative, which encourages county leaders to uplift their communities by sharing data-driven stories that inspire trust, innovation and connection.

“We’ve taken a comprehensive approach in Union County – expanding mental health services across all 21 towns through programs like ARRIVE Together, launching our first-ever youth-led mental health summit at Kean University and opening our Union County Family Health Clinic to provide free wellness care to uninsured families,” said Granados. “We’ve also focused on family, youth and senior nutrition, and helped residents stay rooted through job training, workforce development, and housing support. These NACo appointments give us the chance to bring Union County’s inclusive, people-first approach to the national stage, ensuring every resident – not just here, but everywhere – has a fair shot at stability and success.”

Mirabella has been appointed:

vice chairperson of the International Economic Development Innovation Council;

vice chairperson of the Finance, Pensions and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee

Member of the Large Urban County Caucus; and

New Jersey’s sole representative on the NACo Board of Directors.

Granados has been appointed:

member of the Healthy Counties Innovation Council;

member of the International Economic Development Innovation Council; and

member of the Large Urban County Caucus.

Founded in 1935, the National Association of Counties represents nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees nationwide. NACo advocates for county priorities in federal policymaking, promotes best practices, supports leadership development and strengthens local communities through collaboration and innovation.

For more information on NACo and its committees, visit www.naco.org.

