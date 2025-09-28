CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Fire Department is lighting up the Firehouse pink and fundraising for breast cancer research with the sale of exclusive T-shirts during the month of October in an effort to bring awareness to breast cancer. Proceeds from the sale of the Cranford Fire Department Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts benefit Relay for Life/American Cancer Society.

According to Breastcancer.org, breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new cancer cases in U.S. women. Approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Men are also affected by this deadly disease and have a 1 in 833 lifetime risk.

“The Cranford Fire Department is determined to bring awareness to this deadly disease,” said Fire Chief Dan Czeh. “We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. It is our goal to bring awareness and get the message out that early detection saves lives. It is our hope that all females go for an annual mammography. Early detection is critical for surviving breast cancer. Males should also be proactive and see a doctor if they detect any abnormalities. Take care of your health today, so you can be here tomorrow.”

To purchase T-shirts, visit the firehouse, located at 7 Springfield Ave. Payment methods accepted include checks made out to FMBA Local 37, cash and venmo @Cranford-Local. The special breast cancer awareness CFD T-shirts are available in sizes Adult Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL. T-shirts are $25. Help support research to end breast cancer.

