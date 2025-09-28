RAHWAY, NJ — Merchants and Drovers Tavern Museum recently kicked off the spooky season with a pirate-themed party. Attendees came in pirate attire. Live music was provided by The Brooklyn Bards. There were toasting marshmallows at the fire pits, dancing, drinking and snacks.

“This is a wonderful event,” said Rick Zdan, board president of the Merchants and Drovers Tavern Museum. “It gives us an opportunity to bring the community together. It captures the spirit of what this place is all about.”

“It’s my favorite event of the year,” said Michelle McTamney, who works as treasurer at the tavern. “Any excuse to dress up and drink. I love the building. I love the events. I love the people.”

There was a wide assortment of hors d’oeuvres served: spanakopita, vegan spring rolls, taquitos, pretzel nuggets, mozzarella sticks, grapes and various cheeses. Food was served by Joy Barrett, who has been volunteering for Merchant and Drovers Tavern for many years.

Beer, wine, rum and rummed-cider were also available for attendees 21 and older.

The Brooklyn Bards played traditional Irish music, Celtic rock and sea shanties. Joe Mayer played fiddle, mandolin, tenor banjo, tin whistle and vocals. Kiernan Hamilton played acoustic guitar and vocals. Johnny Holleran played bass, guitar and vocals.

Craig Ristau, of Westfield, has been a member of Merchants and Drovers Tavern for four years. He said, “Every event is fabulous. We meet nice people. It’s well done.”

His wife, Diane Ristau, said, “Very entertaining.”

Patrick Marri, of Rahway, enjoyed the excitement, the live music and sitting around the fire pit. He said, “It’s great this place set this up for everybody. It’s the season for all the fun.”

Sally O’Brien, of Rahway, said, “I love Merchants and Drovers. It’s my favorite place in Rahway.”

Her husband, Kevin O’Brien, said, “I was born and raised in Rahway. I’ve been supporting this place forever.”

Joe Blair, of Rahway, said, “We enjoy the music, being members, trying to support the museum.”

Jack Blair, of Rahway, said, “It’s a fun way to interact with history.”

The Merchants and Drovers Tavern Museum Association is dedicated to preserving the Merchants and Drovers Tavern, circa 1795, building and site and the Terrill Tavern, circa 1735, developing the site as a museum and preserving and interpreting local history. The museum, located at the corner of St. Georges Avenue, Route 27, and Westfield Avenue, is recorded in the Historic American Buildings Survey and listed in the National and NJ Registers of Historic Places.

To learn more about The Merchant and Drovers Tavern Museum and upcoming events, visit https://www.merchantsanddrovers.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

