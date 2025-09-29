CRANFORD, NJ — The township of Cranford and the Cranford Shade Tree Commission have announced “Plant A Tree: A Living Tribute” – a meaningful opportunity for individuals to honor loved ones, celebrate special milestones or commemorate important life events by planting a tree in the Cranford community while expanding the tree canopy throughout Cranford.

“Cranford’s Plant a Tree Program is a fantastic initiative that empowers residents to make a lasting impact on our community. By planting a tree, you create a meaningful tribute that endures for decades while also providing habitat for wildlife, improving air quality, and helping to reduce the risk of flooding,” said Mayor Terrence Curran, commissioner liaison to the STC.

Whether in memory of a loved one, to mark a birth, wedding, anniversary or simply to give back to nature, each commemorative tree planted through this program has a lasting, positive impact on the environment and the community.

“Not only does this enhance the tree canopy for the Township, it is a special opportunity to remember someone, or something important,” said Erik M. Hastrup, superintendent of the Cranford Shade Tree Commission.

Each donor who donates a tree receives a hand-crafted digital certificate, personalized with those being honored and the reason for tribute. As part of Cranford’s Go-Green initiative, this eco-friendly certificate is digitally signed by the Township mayor and delivered via email.

Tree species and planting locations are carefully selected by the STC to ensure the tree’s long-term health and growth. Trees are generally planted during the spring planting season, although timing may vary depending on weather and environmental conditions.

The cost to participate in the Plant A Tree-A Living Tribute program is $450, which covers the purchase and planting of the tree. Donations can be made securely online by debit card, credit card or e-check – processing fees apply – or by mailing/dropping off a check made out to the Township of Cranford.

No donation is too small. Donations help fund the planting of trees across the township, any amount will go directly into the STC’s tree-planting fund, and used to plant more trees in the Township rights-of-ways and property. All contributions make a meaningful difference.

Your gift supports the Cranford Shade Tree Commission’s mission to protect and enhance Cranford’s community forest through sustainable practices outlined in the 2020 Cranford Community Forestry Management Plan. Trees planted through this initiative contribute to providing habitat for local wildlife, reducing flood risk through improved rainwater absorption, removing carbon dioxide and improving air quality, supporting local biodiversity and beautifying the community.

Donation online information:

Link: https://payments.municipay.com/5cc53d108ec011ea94907fc00dc56f18/search/65517ff3

Select one of two options:

(1) Donation or (2) Donation: Plant A Tree in Honor of Loved One

Payments accepted: credit card, digital wallet, ACH/ECheck – processing fees apply.

Donation Mailing Information:

Township of Cranford

Attn: Shade Tree Commission

8 Springfield Avenue

Cranford, NJ 07016

Learn more about the STC’s initiatives and ongoing community impact by visiting the STC homepage and associated links at https://www.cranfordnj.org/shade-tree-commission.

The Shade Tree Commission extends its heartfelt thanks for your continued support in keeping Cranford green, vibrant, and thriving – one tree at a time.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry