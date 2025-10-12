UNION, NJ — St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals. He is known for his deep love and respect for animals and the natural world.

Many churches and organizations host the “Blessing of the Animals” each year, on or around the feast day of St. Francis, which is Oct. 4. Pet owners bring their animals, including dogs, cats, birds and sometimes even farm animals, for a communal blessing.

The Rev. Christian “Chris” Iosso of Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church recently hosted an outdoor service to bless the animals as a remembrance to St. Francis. “He was fearless and non-threatening to animals,” said Iosso, who gave out pamphlets that contained the “Prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi,” and prayers and readings for animals.

Several people showed up with dogs and there was one cat.

Iosso began the service with the “Prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi,” which the attendees recited together. He said, “If you did science, you’d know how much pets add to your health.” Acknowledging their uniqueness and their relationship with its human companion, each pet received an individual blessing and then were sprinkled with water on top of their heads.

“You know this animal for love. Love is a way of knowing,” he said. “Keep them safe. God, help these animals and bring joy in their lives. God be with them all.”

Toys were given to all the pets.

Gwen Williamson-Odom, of Hillside, was with her dog, Bentley. She said, “I’m a dog person. He’s been a blessing.” Williamson-Odom got Bentley when he was first born. He’s now 10 years old. “He’s a senior dog,” she said.

Manny Salas, of Union, has three dogs. He came with his Old English Sheepdog, Galileo. “This is the calmest one,” he said.

Aldo Napolielio, of Union, came with his dog, Millie, who is a chiweenie. Chiweenies are hybrid dogs, a mix of a purebred chihuahua and a purebred dachshund.

John Smaldone and Cathy Scheidegger, of Union, found a kitten in a park, without a mother. They adopted the cat and named it Little Gray.

Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, also known as “The Church on the Hill,” is a multicultural faith community with a rich history dating back to 1730.

It is the oldest church in Union and parishioners are proud of its pivotal role in the American Revolution, notably as the base for the fiery patriotic preacher, James Caldwell.

Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church is located at 888 Stuyvesant Ave.

For more information, visit: https://www.ctfarmschurch.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

