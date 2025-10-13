RAHWAY, NJ — NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts announced on Friday, Oct. 3, the latest installment of The Transitional Art Project at the NJ Transit Rahway train station. The Transitional Art Project is an interagency partnership that selects artists for temporary visual art exhibitions at NJ Transit stations across the state. The city of Rahway’s Cultural and Heritage Affairs Department also collaborated with NJ Transit to help promote and highlight local Union County talent.

The exhibition, titled “Arriving Home,” launched on Friday, Oct. 3, at the Rahway train station and will be on view until December 2025. This exhibition will feature the photography of Tim Heauser and John Cerra in the pedestrian tunnel and a fiber art installation by Wendy Sheridan and Lauren Reidy featured on the station facade.

“Our partnership with the State Council on the Arts brings public art directly into the paths of our customers, enriching their daily commutes,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “This exhibition at Rahway is another step toward making our stations more than just places to catch a train – but spaces that reflect and connect with the communities around them.”

“The State Arts Council is proud to support this work and help celebrate these amazing local artists. We are thankful for the city of Rahway’s engagement in the project, the participating artists’ time and creativity, and NJ Transit’s enduring partnership,” said Director of Community Partnerships and Artist Services at the Council Danielle Bursk. “Working together to build a unique sense of place and transforming transit experiences for New Jerseyans by exhibiting compelling artwork is a goal we believe in. This exhibition showcases not only the talent and artistry in Rahway but also helps highlight the important role of the arts and artists in connecting the community.”

“For the past six years, the Transitional Art Project has transformed everyday transit spaces into vibrant cultural experiences, uniting commuters and communities through the power of art. A dynamic partnership between NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts – supported by passionate local artists and community groups – this initiative has sparked inspiring exhibitions across the transit system, and we couldn’t be prouder.

“This year’s exhibition invites travelers on a visual journey through the heart of Rahway, showcasing the intricate fiber artistry of Wendy Sheridan and Lauren Reidy, alongside the striking photography of John Cerra and Tim Heuser. Their work blends craftsmanship, creativity, and local character, offering a fresh perspective on the places we pass every day,” said NJ Transit Assistant Director of Facility Signage and Transit Art Programs Christine Blanco.

Initially launched as a pilot program in 2019 at Newark Penn Station, this program has successfully launched exhibitions across the state including the Atlantic City Bus and Rail Terminals, Trenton Transit Center, New Brunswick Rail Station, Walter Rand Bus Terminal and Light Rail Station and Summit Rail Station. Selected artists receive stipends from The Transitional Art Project to help offset the costs of developing and installing their projects.

The goals of this program are to connect NJ Transit customers and the Rahway community with exciting experiences in their daily lives and to provide New Jersey artists both exhibition opportunities and a supportive experience creating public art in transit spaces. NJ Transit and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts intend to continue providing new art exhibitions to other stations throughout the state.

