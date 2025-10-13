SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Springfield Patriot Business Alliance recently presented the annual Fall Festival and Car Show. There was fun for all ages – countless food trucks, vendors, live music, a DJ, inflatables, a petting zoo, a beer garden and so much more.

Hundreds of people gathered along Mountain Avenue to attend this event that went on for several blocks.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rocco Guerreiro, of Springfield, was showing his 1962 Oldsmobile F85. He’s had it for two years. He said, “It’s an eight-cylinder, manual and a convertible.”

Joe Oporto, of Westfield, was showing his 1979 Trans Am, which he has owned for four years. He said, “The very first car I had was a 1979 Trans Am. It was blue. This is similar.”

He said people love Trans Ams because they recognize them from the “Smokey and The Bandit” movies. He said, “It’s the most fun car I’ve had.”

DJ Music Unlimited provided some of the music, popular classics such as “La Bamba,” “Please Mr. Postman,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”

Food vendors included Kona Ice, Big John’s Gourmet Burgers, Sprinklefied, Parmesan Pit Stop, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Tommy Scoops, King of the Wings, NYC’s Mac and Cheese Truck and Maglione’s Italian Ice – to name a few.

Christopher Onyrscuk, of Springfield, was with his family, enjoying the petting zoo, courtesy of Kafka Farms. He said, “I love seeing all our neighbors, the nice weather, and great food and fun family activities.”

Tom O’Malley, of Springfield, was with his 6-year-old twins, Sylvia and Thomas, supporting the Springfield Free Public Library. He said, “We love the children’s section and renting DVDs.”

Arden, 13, and Serena, 13, were junior volunteers giving out temporary tattoos and postcards, where people can send positive messages to each other, via the library. Arden said she loves volunteering for the library because she gets a lot of opportunities to learn and do fun things with friends.

Serena said, “It’s wholesome, very fun.”

Liz Fritzen, president of Springfield EMS, said the festival was well-attended. “It’s a beautiful day to meet the community and see what we can do, and recruit volunteers. We go to every single street fair. We need volunteers. And donations are welcome. We will have a brand-new ambulance in a few months. It will be the fourth in our fleet,” she said.

Dr. Sara Youner, of Morning Light Acupuncture, has had her practice for 10 years in Springfield. She specializes in pain, emotional support, fertility, women’s health and facial rejuvenation. She said, “It’s wonderful. We’re blessed with beautiful weather. We got food, music, things to buy; What else do you need?”

The American Legion had a booth. They have more than 60 members and meet once a month at the Elks Club. They are always looking for veterans to join the post.

Schuyler, 15, of Springfield, has her own home-based business called Pin-Snip Closet. “I make everything,” she said. “I have taken sewing classes since I was 10.”

Tutu School is a boutique ballet studio coming to Westfield. It offered wand making to children. Molly, 6, was participating.

Molly’s mom, Jodi Goldberg, of Springfield said, “It’s a beautiful day. The booths are cute.”

Other vendors included Jonathan Dayton High School, Girl Scouts, Springfield Fire Department and Springfield American Legion to name a few.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

