Cranford Costume Contest and Halloween Parade to be hosted
CRANFORD, NJ — The 25th annual Cranford Costume Contest and Halloween Parade will be on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Meet at the library parking lot. Judgment will be at 1:50 p.m. The parade begins at 2 p.m. Pumpkin Chunkin will be at the Downtown Gazebo at 2:30 p.m.
Superheroes, ghosts, monsters and children of all ages are invited to join. The event is co-sponsored by the Cranford Jaycees. There will be traditional awards by age: 0-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 and 10-17.
For families or groups, there will be a Best Duo or Trio and Best Group – four or more people. This will be followed by, weather permitting, the parade downtown and the famous Pumpkin Chunkin’.