ROSELLE, NJ — Mayor Donald A. Shaw and Borough Council hosted the third annual Doggy Day Pawrade recently at Borough Hall in Roselle.

It was a full day of doggy costume contests, a DJ and pet vendors. There was also a VIP doggy spa. All friendly, obedient dogs were welcome.

Councilwoman Rosie Mendoza McCamery said, “We are here celebrating our animals because they matter too. They’re a part of our community. We have all the dogs in the community out here struttin’ their stuff. Man and women’s best friend. This is the borough of Roselle, doing all things and doing them well.”

The Newark Associated Humane Societies had dogs on hand for adoption. The event was hosted by G-WIZ Auto Entertainment. Mr. Ed was the master of ceremonies for the day.

The DJ played popular music by acts such as The Jackson 5 and Whitney Houston.

Kimberly Clark was the judge of the day-long contest, where dogs could win prizes for Best Groomed, Waggiest Tail, Most Kisses in 60 Seconds, Dog/Owner Look-a-like and Best Tricks.

“I love to see that,” said Clark, regarding the Best Tricks contest.

Mr. Ed announced the rules for all participants in the contests. “All dogs must remain on leash, except for performing tricks,” he said. “Pet owners must dispose of poop. We want a fun and fresh day. Doggies and owners must remain friendly. No dogs in season; there will be no puppy babies. ”

In a doggy fashion show, dogs were dressed up in a wide variety of costumes – a flower, a hot dog, a taco, a princess with painted toenails and Wonder Woman, to name a few.

Shirlene Alexander, of Colonia, came with her dog, Tutu Cute Alexander. Tutu is a Maltese who is 10 years old and treated as if she were a princess. “She loves cookies. She doesn’t walk on the ground,” said Alexander. Tutu gets around in a stroller that Alexander calls a “Bentley,” because it’s so big.

Tutu is her first dog and she’s had her since she was 2 months old. She takes Tutu to PetSmart in Hamilton, where they use non-toxic hair dye to put pink streaks in Tutu’s hair.

Lili Goncalves, of South River, came with her 3-year-old mini-goldendoodle, Bailey. She said, “She’s a lovely personality. We got her at 9 months old. She’s 3 now.”

Ricardo Bastidas, of Elizabeth, was with his year-old corgi named Tony. He said, “He’s friendly. He has human emotions.”

Martha Megron, of Roselle, was with her 4-month-old French bulldog, Blue, who won second place for Best Groomed.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

