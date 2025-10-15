RAHWAY, NJ — Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram of the United Kingdom, will be presented inside the Union County Performing Arts Center in October.

This is the first time Museum of the Moon will be presented in New Jersey and one of a handful of times it has been exhibited on the East Coast in the United States, according to a press release about the event.

Measuring 23 feet in diameter, the moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. Every inch measured on the spherical sculpture represents an actual distance of almost 8 miles of the moon’s surface. The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by award winning composer Dan Jones, the release said.

“Rahway is proud to welcome Museum of the Moon to our vibrant city,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. “This awe-inspiring presentation not only brings world-class art to our doorstep but also invites our community to gather under the glow of imagination and wonder. We’re not just showcasing the moon – we’re celebrating Rahway’s continued rise as a cultural destination where creativity, connection, and community thrive.”

The sculpture’s display is central to the Festival of the Moon, a unique series of moon-themed events presented by the City of Rahway, Rahway Special Improvement District and Union County Performing Arts Center.

The festival will take place with near-daily events and performances during a 17-day period from Saturday, Oct. 4, to Monday, Oct. 20. Live performances, music, dance, children’s theater, opera, film and other lunar-inspired events will take place beneath the moon.

Artistic companies, including the New Jersey Symphony, American Repertory Ballet, New Jersey Opera Theater and Chinese Culture Arts Association, will provide a lineup of memorable performances evoking and celebrating the moon.

“We are honored to be the landing site for Museum of the Moon this October,” said UCPAC Executive Director Danni Newbury. “As a historic theater with deep roots in the arts, UCPAC is thrilled to collaborate with the city of Rahway and the Rahway SID to bring this breathtaking exhibit to life. It’s a shining example of what happens when visionary partners come together to elevate culture in our city.”

Visitors can experience Museum of the Moon during public viewing hours by reserving free timed entry tickets. Learn more about the schedule of events and ticketing at

www.rahwaymoonfest.com/schedule.

Rahway businesses are expected to take part in the celebration of the moon through business specials, menus, and unique events, the release said.

“This is the kind of big, bold, beautiful event that makes Rahway special,” said Rahway SID President Jorge Casalins. “Museum of the Moon will light up our downtown in more ways than one—and we can’t wait to see folks out exploring the businesses, grabbing dinner and soaking up the lunar magic together.”

Visit www.rahwaymoonfest.com to learn about business offers and special events leading up to and during the Festival of the Moon.

