SUMMIT, NJ — On Friday, Oct. 3, Summit Police Officer David Kotiga presented a safety program to students at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School, continuing the city of Summit’s outreach on the safe use of e-bikes and e-scooters. The presentation focused on responsible riding, understanding traffic laws and avoiding dangerous modifications such as altering batteries to increase speed.

The student assembly followed a one-hour live Facebook question-and-answer session for parents earlier in the week. That program highlighted what families should consider before purchasing an e-bike or e-scooter, as well as the importance of proper training before use.

“This multi-pronged approach ensures both parents and students understand the risks and responsibilities that come with these devices,” said Kotiga. “Our goal is to help families make informed decisions and to give kids the tools to ride safely and legally in our community.”

This educational push complements Summit’s e-bike and e-scooter ordinance, adopted in the spring. Key provisions include:

e-bikes and e-scooters are prohibited on all sidewalks citywide;

in the downtown business district, no bicycles, scooters, skateboards or other e-devices may be ridden on sidewalks; and

violations may result in fines of as much as $500 and device impoundment. Parents or guardians must appear in person at police headquarters after 24 hours to retrieve an impounded device.

To reinforce compliance, the city will soon install signs downtown reminding all riders: Walk it. Don’t ride it.

“Our goal is to keep both riders and pedestrians safe through education, clear rules and enforcement,” said Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan.

For more information about Summit’s e-bike and e-scooter ordinance and safety outreach efforts, visit cityofsummit.org/bikesafety.

Photo Courtesy of Summit Communications Office

