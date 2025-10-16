A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Jonathan Dayton High School is 5-1 for the first time since 2010.

The Bulldogs have also won four straight, also for the first time since winning nine in a row in 2010.

Jonathan Dayton has reached five wins for the first time since winning three in a row to finish 5-5 in 2015, which was the last season the Bulldogs didn’t lose more games than they won.

To get to five wins last weekend, Jonathan Dayton had to beat 6-0 Spotswood High School. The Chargers from Middlesex County previously defeated Jonathan Dayton, 25-7, at Spotswood in 2022, 34-0 at Jonathan Dayton in 2023 and 34-7 at Spotswood in 2024.

However, 2025 at Jonathan Dayton was much different.

The game on Friday night, Oct. 10, in Springfield saw the Bulldogs score their first two touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead at the break and then reach the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.

Spotswood went for two points after scoring the game’s final points, but did not reach the end zone again, as Jonathan Dayton held on for a hard-fought 20-19 triumph.

As a result, the now 5-1 Bulldogs, on a four-game winning streak, have moved up to the qualifying spot of No. 14 in the North, Group 2 field. With games remaining vs. Group 1 schools Dunellen (0-6) on Friday, Oct. 17, at Dunellen and, on Saturday, Oct. 25, at home vs. David Brearley (4-3), Jonathan Dayton appears on track to making the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

In order to realize a playoff season for the first time in 13 years, Jonathan Dayton needed to beat Group 2 Spotswood.

“We need to beat Spotswood,” fourth-year Jonathan Dayton head coach Nick Iannacone said, after Jonathan Dayton earlier this season reached 3-1 status for the first time since 2011. “That’s the game we really need from a power points perspective.”

If Jonathan Dayton takes care of business and defeats Dunellen and much-improved David Brearley high schools, then the Bulldogs should remain among the 16 qualifying teams out of North, Group 2 once the final United Power Rankings are tabulated. The playoffs begin the weekend of Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1.

Also, if Jonathan Dayton beats David Brearley, the Bulldogs will capture the Big Central Conference’s Freedom Gold Division championship outright at 4-1. If Spotswood beats Roselle Park High School at home on Friday, Oct. 24, to finish 4-1, Jonathan Dayton wins the division on head-to-head tiebreaker.

Adrian Bernknopf scored Jonathan Dayton’s first touchdown and then Tyler Fuscaldo the final two against Spotswood. Jackson Babiarz’s second extra point kick, coming after Jonathan Dayton’s final touchdown, proved to be the difference.

Union High School tops South Brunswick High School once again: for the second straight season, Union faced South Brunswick with an uncharacteristic 0-6 record. For the second year in a row, Union topped the Middlesex County school for its first win of the season. Last year, Union won at South Brunswick, 35-7, for interim head coach Jason Scott’s first victory. Scott is now an assistant coach at 6-1 Voorhees High School.

This time it was first-year head coach Barris Grant getting his first win at Union, with the Farmers downing the Vikings, 22-13, in the game on Friday night, Oct. 10, at Union’s Cooke Memorial Field.

Union outscored South Brunswick, 15-3, in the fourth quarter, after trailing 10-7 going into the final 12 minutes. Junior running back Jamir Hall rushed for a season-high 165 yards and scored two of Union’s three touchdowns.

If the playoffs began this weekend – there are just two weekends to go – 10 of 17 Union County schools would be in:

North, Group 1

In: 2-New Providence

Out: 18-David Brearley (4-3). 22-Roselle Park (4-2)

North, Group 2

In: 14-Jonathan Dayton (5-1)

North, Group 3

In: 3-Summit (5-2). 12-Cranford (4-3)

North, Group 4

In: 12-Rahway (4-3). 14-Westfield (3-4)

Out: 23-Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-4)

North, Group 5

In: 6-Elizabeth (3-4). 14-Linden (2-5). 16-Union (1-6)

Out: 17-Plainfield (3-4)

South, Group 2

In: 8-Arthur L. Johnson

Out: 19-Governor Livingston (3-4). 24-Hillside (2-4). 25-Abraham Clark (1-5)

2025 Union County High School Football

Week Seven

Thursday, Oct. 16 = one game

Metuchen at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17 = 15 games

Westfield at Bridgewater–Raritan Regional, 6 p.m.

Summit at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Cranford at Colonia, 6 p.m.

John P. Stevens at Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

Plainfield at Somerville, 6:30 p.m.

Bound Brook at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth at Watchung Hills, 7 p.m.

Union at Phillipsburg, 7 p,m.

Linden at Carteret, 7 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Perth Amboy, 7 p.m.

Governor Livingston at Bernards, 7 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at North Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Abraham Clark at Delaware Valley, 7 p.m.

Hillside at Voorhees, 7 p.m.

Jonathan Dayton at Dunellen, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 = one game

Rahway at New Brunswick, noon

Off: None.

Again, all 17 Union County football-playing schools are in action this weekend.

There are no common games for the first time this year, thus there are 17 games on the slate: one on Thursday, 15 on Friday and one on Saturday.

Also, for the first time this year, 14 of the 17 Union County schools are on the road this weekend, with David Brearley on Thursday and Roselle Park and New Providence on Friday the exceptions playing at home.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Week Seven matchups involving Union County schools:

Thursday, Oct. 16 = one game

Metuchen (3-4) at David Brearley (4-3), 6 p.m. – Metuchen High School has won two straight, including last weekend’s 53-0 triumph over visiting John P. Stevens High School. David Brearley High School has gone from a 15-game losing streak to immediately turning it around and is now on a four-game winning streak. David Brearley almost scored 50 points last week, winning at South River High School, 49-14. Metuchen beat David Brearley, 49-0, last year.

Friday, Oct. 17 = 15 games

Westfield (3-4) at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (5-2), 6 p.m. – Westfield High School snapped a two-game losing streak with last week’s 35-6 triumph at North Brunswick Township High School. Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School has dropped two of three since starting 4-0.

Summit (5-2) at Woodbridge (7-0), 6 p.m. – For the second straight season, Summit High School is facing a Woodbridge High School team that is 7-0 and Summit is on a two-game losing streak, after it lost to Somerville and Bernards high schools again. In last year’s game at Summit, the visiting Barrons came away with a 28-17 victory.

Cranford (4-3) at Colonia (5-2), 6 p.m. – Cranford High School has won two in a row and Colonia High School three straight. Cranford beat Colonia, 18-13, in last year’s game at Cranford’s Memorial Field.

John P. Stevens (0-7) at Roselle Park (4-2), 6 p.m. – John P. Stevens High School of North Edison has lost nine straight overall. Roselle Park High School has won two straight, scoring 85 points total the last two games. Roselle Park lost at J.P. Stevens, 20-18, last year, which is the last time J.P. Stevens won.

Plainfield (3-4) at Somerville (6-1), 6:30 p.m. – Plainfield High School has not won or lost consecutive games so far this year. Somerville High School has won four in a row and was victorious at Plainfield 30-7 last year.

Bound Brook (5-2) at New Providence (6-0), 6:30 p.m. – Bound Brook High School is averaging nearly 30 points in its five victories. New Providence High School, Union County’s only undefeated team, is 6-0 for the first time since an 8-0 start in 2018.

Elizabeth (3-4) at Watchung Hills Regional (3-4), 7 p.m. – Elizabeth High School is fairly high in North, Group 5, at No. 6, despite being less than .500. Elizabeth defeated Watchung Hills Regional High School, 43-29, at its Williams Field a year ago.

Union (1-6) at Phillipsburg (5-1), 7 p.m. – Union High School is coming off its first win and Phillipsburg High School off its first loss, a 21-0 setback at 5-0 St. Joseph High School, Metuchen. Phillipsburg won at Union, 44-0, last year,

Linden (2-5) at Carteret (3-3), 7 p.m. – Linden snapped a two-game losing streak with last weekend’s 34-0 triumph at home over Perth Amboy. Linden beat Carteret 28-18 in 2024.

Scotch Plains (2-4) at Perth Amboy (0-7), 7 p.m. – Scotch Plains has lost two straight, but Perth Amboy has lost 16 in a row going back to last year’s home-opener.

Governor Livingston (3-4) at Bernards (7-0), 7 p.m. – Governor Livingston High School is coming off two, tough, close setbacks to Johnson 21-20 in overtime on the road and vs. Voorhees 4 at home last weekend. Bernards is now one victory shy of producing an eighth straight season of at least eight victories.

Arthur L. Johnson (5-1) at North Plainfield (2-4), 7 p.m. – Arthur L. Johnson High School has won four in a row, including by one point in overtime two weeks ago and by two points last week. The Crusaders are 5-1 for the second consecutive season. Arthur L. Johnson beat North Plainfield High School, 14-6, last year.

Abraham Clark (1-5) at Delaware Valley (4-3), 7 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School has lost four straight, while Delaware Valley High School is coming off its two-point setback at Arthur L. Johnson. Abraham Clark lost by forfeit at Delaware Valley last year.

Hillside (2-4) at Voorhees (6-1), 7 p.m. – Hillside High School has won two of its last four games following an 0-2 start. Voorhees High School is coming off a big 21-14 playoff-implication win at Governor Livingston. Hillside beat Voorhees, 40-14, at home last year.

Jonathan Dayton (5-1) at Dunellen (0-6), 7 p.m. – Jonathan Dayton High School seeks to continue its finest season in some time, going for a fifth straight win. Dunellen High School has only scored 49 points and has averaged giving up more than 50 in half of its losses.

Saturday, Oct. 18 = one game

Rahway (4-3) at New Brunswick (0-7), noon – Rahway High School has won two of its last three and last year defeated New Brunswick High School, 42-0, at Rahway River Park. New Brunswick is on a 30-game losing streak that includes 0-9 in 2024, 0-9 in 2023 and the Zebras Iosing their last five games in 2022. New Brunswick last won on Sept. 16, 2022, when the Zebras edged visiting Franklin High School, 28-26.

Off: None.

Union County Football

Week Six Scoreboard

Friday, Oct. 10 = 12 games

David Brearley 49, South River 14 – at David Brearley

Arthur L. Johnson 21, Delaware Valley 19 – at Arthur L. Johnson

Elizabeth 24, Morristown 21 – at Elizabeth

Linden 34, Perth Amboy 0 – at Linden

New Providence 21, Verona 10 – at New Providence

Westfield 35, North Brunswick 6 – at New Brunswick

Colonia 27, Plainfield 13 – at Plainfield

Rahway 49, Watchung Hills 20 – at Rahway

Union 22, South Brunswick 13 – at Union

Jonathan Dayton 20, Spotswood 19 – at Jonathan Dayton

Cranford 35, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 6 – at Cranford

Roselle Park 35, Highland Park 12 – at Highland Park

Saturday, Oct. 11 = four games

Voorhees 21, Governor Livingston 14 – at Governor Livingston

Bernards 17, Summit 14 – at Summit

Newark Collegiate 32, Roselle 8 – at Newark Collegiate

Carteret 21, Hillside 13 – at Hillside

Off: None.

