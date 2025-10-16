October 16, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees UCL-BRK-GLvVoorhees2 - Copy

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees

October 16, 2025
First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success UCL-UNI-alumni-day1

First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success

October 9, 2025
Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever

Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever

October 9, 2025
Week five football preview for the high schools in Union County

Week five football preview for the high schools in Union County

October 2, 2025

Related Stories

UCL-BRK-GLvVoorhees2 - Copy

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees

JR Parachini October 16, 2025 1
UCL-SUM-ebike-safety

Summit police officer leads e-bike and e-scooter safety program 

David Jablonski October 9, 2025 10

Museum of the Moon to be presented at UCPAC in October

David Jablonski October 9, 2025 9
UCL-ROS-pawrade5-C

Third annual Doggy Day Pawrade is a howling success 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 9, 2025 11

Cranford Costume Contest and Halloween Parade to be hosted

David Jablonski October 9, 2025 7
UCL-SPR-fall-fest2-C

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 9, 2025 15

LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees UCL-BRK-GLvVoorhees2 - Copy 1

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees

October 16, 2025
A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview 2

A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview

October 16, 2025
First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success UCL-UNI-alumni-day1 3

First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success

October 9, 2025
Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever 4

Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever

October 9, 2025