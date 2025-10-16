Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — Seeking to add to a one-point lead as the fourth quarter commenced, the host Highlanders were on the move again and inside the Voorhees High School 10-yard line.

A drive that began from their own 45-yard line, however, stalled at the Voorhees five on an incomplete pass. An ensuing field goal attempt was wide right.

An opportunity to add to their lead and continue momentum resulted in zero points.

“Three times we were in the red zone and came away with nothing,” Governor Livingston High School football head coach Pete Ramiccio said.

Although the Highlanders were able to tie the game with 2:51 left, it was a touchdown run by Voorhees senior Matteo Tramutola with a little more than a minute remaining that proved to be the difference.

For the second straight week, Governor Livingston went toe-to-toe with a tough opponent and came up just short.

“The difference between being good and great, it’s the little things,” Ramiccio said.

In a game that meant a great deal to teams seeking to qualify for the playoffs out of South, Group 2, it was visiting Voorhees that left Berkeley Heights with a 21-14 triumph against Governor Livingston in the Saturday, Oct. 11, game played at Governor Livingston’s Frey Field.

Governor Livingston took a three-game winning streak into its previous game at Arthur L. Johnson High School and was edged, 21-20, in overtime by the host Crusaders. Arthur L. Johnson is now 5-1 and eighth in the United Power Rankings in South, Group 2, while Voorhees, 6-1, moved up to 12th. Governor Livingston, now 3-4, slipped to 19th. The top 16 schools in the section qualify.

While the Highlanders will be favored to top winless New Brunswick High School (0-7) at home on Saturday, Oct. 25, to clinch winning the Big Central Conference’s United Silver Division championship outright at 4-0, they will have to win at 7-0 Bernards High School on Friday, Oct. 17, to have a chance at qualifying for a playoff berth.

“It’s been a hill we’ve been climbing since I got here, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” said Ramiccio, in his fourth season at the helm of the Highlanders.

It was a one-yard touchdown run by Governor Livingston senior running back Dominic Labisi and the extra point by Mason Barker that tied the game at 14-14 with a little less than three minutes remaining.

Voorhees then took over at its own 39 and quickly went to Tramutola, who led all rushers with 154 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. His longest run came five plays later when, from the Governor Livingston 36, he broke off left tackle and raced down the sideline for the game-winning touchdown. Tramutola ran the ball on all six plays of the game-winning drive, gaining six, three, five, six and then five more yards before producing his second touchdown run.

“He’s our guy and we went to him there to win the game,” Voorhees football head coach John Hack said.

A big reason why Governor Livingston was able to move the ball better in the second half was the running of sophomore running back Elijah Garcia, who paced the Highlanders with 135 yards on 19 carries. Garcia did a great job of following his blockers and finding the hole.

“Elijah just did a great job of running the ball,” Ramiccio said.

Tramutola scored the only points of the first half on an 11-yard run to cap the first time Voorhees had the ball.

A three-yard touchdown run by Governor Livingston sophomore quarterback Mateo Liloia tied the game in the third quarter and then Barker’s first of two extra points gave Governor Livingston its only lead of 7-6.

After the missed Governor Livingston field goal, it took Voorhees only three plays to retake the lead for good. Quarterback Sam Meekings hit wide receiver Logan Direny in stride down the left sideline for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Tramutola then reached the end zone for two points to put Voorhees ahead 14-7 with 9:28 to go.

These teams played to a marathon scoring event last year at Voorhees, with Governor Livingston coming out on top, 50-46. This year, the only team to beat Voorhees so far has been Bernards by the score of 31-21 at Voorhees on Friday, Sept. 19.

“With Voorhees, it always seems to be a back-and-forth affair,” Ramiccio said. “Now we’ve got to be ready to face a really good Bernards team.”

Big Central Conference-Crossover Contest

Voorhees (6-1) 06 00 00 15 – 21

Governor Livingston (3-4) 00 00 07 07 – 14

First Quarter:

Voorhees – Matteo Tramutola 11 run, pass failed (V 6-0)

9 plays, 63 yards, 3:12 used

Third Quarter:

Governor Livingston – Mateo Liloia 3 run, Mason Barker kick (GL 7-6)

7 plays, 61 yards, 4:09 used

Fourth Quarter:

Voorhees – Logan Direny 53 pass from Sam Meekings, Matteo Tramutola run (V 14-7)

3 plays, 80 yards, 1:47 used

Governor Livingston – Dominic Labisi 1 run, Mason Barker kick (14-14)

11 plays, 60 yards, 6:37 used

Voorhees – Matteo Tramutola 36 run, Dustin Moke kick (V 21-14)

6 plays, 61 yards, 1:37 used

