UNION, NJ — The township of Union Recreation Department has invited the community to its annual “Halloween Spooktacular,” featuring two separate celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 18. This day of activities promises safe, family-friendly fun while celebrating Halloween.

The “Big Trunk or Treat” event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jefferson School Parking Lot, 155 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall. Guests can stop by each decorated vehicle for treats and cast their vote for the most creative one, with the winner getting a trophy. Space is limited to 30 cars, and participants are required to register in advance. To register a vehicle, visit uniontownship.com or call the Recreation Department at 908-686-4200.

Later in the day, the fun continues with the “Haunted Halloween Food Truck Fest,” from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rabkin Park, 1 Swanstrom Place E. The park will be transformed into a carnival-like atmosphere with a wide variety of food trucks, carnival games, rides and bouncy houses. The event will also feature a costume contest, with the winners announced at 5 p.m.

“We are excited to once again have the opportunity to kick off the Halloween season in Union,” said Superintendent of Recreation Robert Cowper. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together. Families can enjoy the trunk or treat, then head over to Rabkin Park for the carnival, making it a full day of Halloween fun. I’m especially looking forward to seeing all the creative and unique costumes our residents come up with.”

For more information, visit uniontownship.com or follow @twpunionnjrec on social media.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Union

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry