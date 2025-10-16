RAHWAY, NJ — Union County Performing Arts Center continued its Festival of the Moon with Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by United Kingdom artist Luke Jerram.

Seniors were invited, free of charge, to come see the magnificent, scaled model of the moon. A 23-foot sphere, 120 dots per inch – a measure of image or print resolution – detailed National Aeronautics and Space Administration imagery of the lunar surface was situated from the ceiling in the center of the theater.

The high-resolution image used to create the moon artwork was created by the Astrogeology Science Center in the USA. The imagery was taken by a NASA satellite carrying the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera, launched in 2009. The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround-sound composition created by British Academy Film Awards and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.

While the best view was from the mezzanine, it was also cool to come to the front of the theater to see the “dark side of the moon” – the side that doesn’t face the earth.

“The awe of the display is something different,” said Kenneth Miles, of Summit.

“It’s very interesting,” said Al Raite, of Sewaren.

“It was so different. Something you just don’t see,” said Barbara Solenske, of Rahway. “I loved it!”

“It was fascinating,” said Pat Tasch, of Edison. “An amazing experience. Thrilling!”

This artwork had been presented throughout the world – Australia, India, Europe, Mexico – and this was the first time in New Jersey.

Rahway Special Improvement District Project Manager and Economic Development Specialist Anthony Armando gave the audience a brief history of the moon before attendees were invited to view the moon artwork from all angles and take photographs. There was also a poster exhibit in the lobby developed by the National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The traveling exhibition was made possible by the support of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, Joe Clark, Bruce R. McCaw Family Foundation, the Charles and Lisa Simonyi Fund for Arts and Sciences, John and Susann Norton, and Gregory D. and Jennifer Walston Johnson.

Danni Newbury, executive director of UCPAC, said, “It’s an honor. An arts exhibition in a performing art space.”

Newbury further explained that all the performances for the Festival of the Moon Celebration had to be approved by the artist, Luke Jerram, in advance. “It’s such an interesting and unique way of presenting an art exhibit,” she said. “Mayor (Raymond A.) Giacobbe is making arts accessible to the community.”

The remaining events in the Festival of the Moon, include: The American Repertory Ballet performing “Swan Lake Act II and More,” on Friday, Oct. 17; “Lunar Rising: A Symphony of Light and Sound Presented by Wharton Arts’ New Jersey Youth Symphony,” on Saturday, Oct. 18; “Rusalka – New Jersey Opera Theater,” on Sunday, Oct. 19; and Goodnight, Moon: Tales for Tiny Astronauts,” on Monday, Oct. 20.

For tickets and to learn more about UCPAC, visit: https://ucpac.org/.

To learn more about The Museum of the Moon, visit: https://my-moon.org/.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

