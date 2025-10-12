SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library has announced the establishment of the Adrea G. Cohen Cultural Enrichment Fund, made possible through a generous gift from the Kosloski Family Foundation.

The check was presented on Tuesday, Sept. 30, by Fotini Allteni Kokeri, trustee of the Kosloski Family Foundation, to Bonnie Lafazan, director of the Springfield Free Public Library and daughter of the late Adrea G. Cohen.

Adrea G. Cohen was a lifelong educator, librarian and visionary leader who believed libraries should be more than just books – they should be hubs of culture and community. As director of the Belleville Public Library, she introduced concerts, art exhibits and literacy programs, and with her leadership, the library became one of the first in New Jersey to offer internet access in the 1990s – expanding opportunities for learning, creativity and equitable access. She showed that cultural programming and lifelong learning were just as essential to a thriving library as traditional collections.

“This fund is deeply meaningful to me, both as a library director and as Adrea Cohen’s daughter,” said Lafazan. “Her mission, similar to mine, was always to see the library as more than just books and as a community hub for cultural enrichment. This fund ensures that her legacy lives on while allowing me to expand those opportunities here in Springfield.”

The Kosloski Family Foundation’s support reflects its broader mission to create sustainable community impact. “We are proud to partner with the Springfield Free Public Library to honor Adrea Cohen’s legacy and to invest in educational programs that bring people together through culture, creativity, and lifelong learning,” said Kokeri. “This gift is especially meaningful because of the local connection – the late Helene Kosloski, for whom our foundation is named, served as principal of Florence M. Gaudineer Middle School here in Springfield in the late 1970s. Supporting the library continues her legacy of strengthening education and community in Springfield.”

