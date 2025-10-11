CLARK, NJ — Sophia is a 3-year-old girl courageously battling acute myeloid leukemia.

Cornerstone Building Brands, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America recently partnered with Roc Solid Foundation. Together they built and donated a custom backyard playset for Sophia, who can’t safely access public playgrounds at her home in Clark.

Sophia’s mom, Jessica Alfano, said, “We’re truly blessed.”

Her father, Daniel Alfano, said, “We’re overwhelmed with support and love for our daughter. We truly believe in the power of prayer and community.”

Brittany Johnson, safety manager of Cornerstone, said, “We’re really happy to bring some joy to Sophia and her family.”

Sentia Paul, H.R. manager of Cornerstone, said, “Cornerstone’s mission is to impact the community. Most of our employees live in the area. It was good to do work around town.”

The backyard playset consisted of a slide, two swings, a rope ladder, a telescope, a playhouse for imaginative play, a scooter and a basketball set-up. It was built with care by Cornerstone volunteers from the company’s New Brunswick production facility location.

In addition, they gave Sophia two gift bags full of goodies, including matching pajamas for her and her 2-year-old sister, Charlotte.

Sophia loves to swim in their backyard pool. She also loves Disney. The Make-a-Wish Foundation allowed them all to go to Disneyland last July. “A trip she’ll never forget,” said Daniel.

The partnership with Roc Solid is part of Cornerstone’s Building Brands’ Connecting Communities program, which empowers the company’s employees to strengthen the communities where they live, work, and play through volunteerism, charitable giving, local partnership and product donations.

Since its launch in 2022, the program has generated more than 4,000 volunteer hours, engaged 1,600 team members and supported more than 150 organizations with more than $262,000 in charitable contributions.

Cornerstone Building Brands is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, and employs approximately 1,206 employees in the New Brunswick area.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

