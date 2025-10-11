CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Recreation and Parks Department and Cranford Community Connection has announced it will be having its fifth annual Halloween House Decorating Contest.

Crank up your Halloween creativity and get those decorations out of storage.

This event is open to all Cranford residents. Winners will be judged by a committee in the following categories:

Spookiest

Most Creative

All Around Favorite

Prizes will consist of a gift certificate to a local establishment, as well as a lawn sign to let everyone know you’re a winner.

To secure your entry, register by Friday, Oct. 17. Judging will take place the week of Monday, Oct. 20, and winners will be announced that week. Entry forms will be available on the website, www.cranfordrecreation.org, and at the Community Center.

