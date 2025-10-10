CRANFORD, NJ — Isabella Rose Salas and Maria Niotis, both 17, were best friends and attended Cranford High School together.

Maria dreamed of going into cosmetology. She was an employee at Cake Artist Café. She was born in Greece and was a lifelong resident of Cranford.

And Isabella loved animals. Passionate about theater, she was a talented singer and performed in the June Young Artists’ Production of “Mean Girls” in the Cranford Dramatic Club. She also volunteered at Cranford Family Care.

Both of their innocent lives were cut short on Monday, Sept. 29. While riding e-bikes near Burnside and Lincoln avenues, they were killed by 17-year-old Vincent Battiloro, of Garwood.

Battiloro was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he deliberately hit and killed the two 17-year-old Cranford students.

In a statement issued to Fox 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 1, the girls’ families accused Battiloro of planning the attack. The statement read, “It is now vital that the truth be shared: this was not an e-bike accident, and it was not a hit and run. This was murder in the first degree.”

Continuing, the families’ statement went on to call the driver “a coward of a man, who had been plotting this attack against Maria for months, carried out this horrific act, taking not only her life but also Isabella’s. He is not insane; he is competent and medicated.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, a statement was issued by the Cranford Township Committee, Police Department and Fire Department on its website.

“The Cranford Township Committee and professional leadership of Cranford wish to express our gratitude to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office following the arrest made today in connection with the heartbreaking and senseless murders of two young women from our community,” the statement read. “There are no words that can ease the sorrow of such a devastating loss and we ask that the privacy of the families be respected during this difficult time. Now more than ever, we urge our community to come together – with compassion and kindness – as we honor the memory of these young women and care for one another through this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, more than 500 people attended a vigil on Burnside Avenue in memory of the two high school juniors.

Throughout the week, people continued to visit the site bringing flowers, balloons and stuffed animals. They also lit candles and left letters. And there were books on grieving, such as “When Someone You Love Dies” and “To Bless the Space Between Us,” all alongside beautiful photos of Maria and Isabella.

Ella, 16, a junior at Cranford High School, said, “I knew ‘Bella’ personally. Maria, I only heard good things about.”

Continuing, Ella said that Isabella loved singing, acting and helping children. “She helped me with a problem,” said Ella.

Isabella is also remembered, by Ella, for saying she wanted to do something good to change the world.

Susan Kennedy, of Union, said, “I lost my son a few years ago. Losing a child – no words. These poor girls, it’s just sad. These poor girls had their whole life ahead of them. God bless them.”

Michelle Osorio, of Garwood, said, “We have kids. It’s very heartbreaking. We came to pay our respects and drop flowers off.”

Adam Wachstein, of Woodbridge, also came with flowers to pay respect. “Horrible, I can’t believe it,” he said. “I briefly met Isabella. Very nice girl. She was friends with my niece.” Wachstein said he was coming back with a card to help bring comfort to the family.

Through heavy tears, Jackie Perez, a Cranford mom, said, “I can’t imagine this happening. I feel bad for them. I don’t know them. You think something like this is never going to happen in your town.”

