UNION, NJ — The township of Union and the Department of Public Works are proud to host the annual “Operation Clean Sweep” event, a community-wide event dedicated to cleaning and beautifying public spaces. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, and is open to all residents, community groups and students looking to earn service hours.

“Operation Clean Sweep is an impactful way for our community to come together and take pride in our town,” said Mayor James Bowser Jr. “It’s an opportunity for people of all ages to make a visible, positive impact. We’re grateful for the continued support of our dedicated volunteers who help make this event a success year after year.”

The clean-up effort will begin with a check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Department of Public Works, 1 Swanstrom Place E. At 9 a.m., volunteers will be assigned to various areas throughout the town, working together to remove litter and improve the local environment. Following the morning’s cleanup, all participants are invited to a picnic at Rabkin Park at noon.

All necessary supplies, such as gloves and garbage bags, will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor tasks, including sturdy footwear. Pre-registration is available at uniontownship.com.

For additional details, follow the township on social media at @TWPUnionNJ.

