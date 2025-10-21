SUMMIT, NJ — On Friday, Sept. 26, members of the Elks gathered for an exciting Oktoberfest, marking the inaugural event of their newly established 501(c)(3) organization. The festive occasion brought together friends and families for an evening filled with traditional German fare, lively music and spirited camaraderie.

Guests were transported to the Oktoberfest venue, where they were greeted with classic German pretzels and beverages to set the mood. The atmosphere was vibrant and welcoming, as members mingled and enjoyed the authentic tastes and sights reminiscent of a traditional Oktoberfest celebration.

A highlight of the evening was the dinner, featuring a delicious menu of genuine German cuisine. Scott Bryant crafted and prepared the meal, earning rave reviews for its authenticity and flavor. Attendees savored every bite, appreciating the thoughtful selection of classic dishes that paid homage to German culinary traditions.

To make the event even more memorable, DJ Paul Fessock – affectionately known as Mr. Socks – provided an energetic soundtrack. He spun German tunes and lively polkas, encouraging guests of all ages to join in the fun. The music proved irresistible to the children, who took to the dance floor, filling the evening with laughter and movement.

The Oktoberfest served as a joyful beginning for the Elks’ new 501(c)(3), fostering connections among members and their families. The combination of excellent food, festive music and cheerful company ensured that the event was a resounding success, laying a strong foundation for future gatherings. Earlier in the afternoon, members also got to enjoy a golf outing at the Summit “Muni” course that resulted in cool prizes for the top finishers. ER Henrik Patel was the lucky winner of the 50/50 and contributed his winnings back to the 501(c)(3).

Photos Courtesy of John DeSocio

