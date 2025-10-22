UNION COUNTY, NJ — At a press conference hosted on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 1, by Senate President Nicholas Scutari at Scotch Plains Township Hall, Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded announced that Union County will take immediate action to protect residents from the dangers posed by electronic bikes and scooters.

Effective on Wednesday, Oct. 1, Union County has issued an Executive Order prohibiting the operation of motorized vehicles – including electronic bikes and scooters — in all County parks. At its next meeting, the Union County Board of County Commissioners will move to amend the County Code to make clear that:

The use of low-speed electric bicycles, motorized bicycles (e-bikes), low-speed electric scooters and motorized scooters — as defined in N.J.S.A. 39:1-1 and N.J.S.A. 39:4-14.16 – is prohibited upon any footbridge, bridle path, bicycle path, lawn, wooded area, park, playground or any other property owned, leased or otherwise under the control of the county of Union.

This prohibition does not apply to activities specifically authorized by N.J.S.A. 39:4-14.3(b).

“This executive order reflects our commitment to protecting the public and acting swiftly when safety is at stake,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Families deserve to enjoy our parks without worrying about fast-moving vehicles endangering children or seniors. By codifying this action, we are sending a clear message: safety will always be our top priority in Union County. We will continue working with the Senate president and state leaders to ensure these common-sense protections extend across New Jersey.”

This executive order also complements the legislative initiative announced by Scutari, which aims to modernize New Jersey’s e-bike laws by updating licensing, classification, and safety requirements statewide. Together, these actions underline a shared commitment at both the county and state levels to protect residents, prevent accidents and save lives.

“The dramatic increase in the use of e-bikes has created greater dangers for their operators, other motorists and pedestrians,” said Scutari. “They are faster, more powerful and far more prevalent. We are in a new era of e-bike use that requires updated safety standards to help prevent accidents, injuries and fatalities.”

The announcement comes just days after a 13-year-old boy in Scotch Plains was killed in a collision involving an electronic bike, a tragedy that has shaken the local community and intensified calls for stronger protections.

“As a mother of five, the recent e-bike tragedies – especially the heartbreaking loss of a 13-year-old in Scotch Plains – strike very close to home,” said Palmieri-Mouded. “That is why today I announced this Executive Order. Our children deserve streets, parks, and neighborhoods where families can feel at ease. I’m grateful to Senate President Scutari for taking a leadership role in addressing this urgent issue and for working to put forward common-sense protections that put safety first. No family should ever have to endure this kind of loss again.”

The press conference also featured remarks from Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo, with additional Scotch Plains Council Members in attendance. Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski joined Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded at the announcement, along with Assemblywoman Linda Carter, Assemblyman Jim Kennedy, county Manager Edward T. Oatman and several law enforcement officials representing departments across Union County. Their presence highlighted the importance of collaborative action at the municipal, county and state levels in addressing this urgent safety concern.

Union County’s action will be enforced by county personnel and law enforcement, ensuring that motorized vehicles do not endanger pedestrians, joggers, seniors, and children in shared park spaces. The commissioners emphasized that this is a first step while broader statewide policies are being considered, and that today’s announcement demonstrates Union County’s leadership in addressing public safety head-on while working closely with state officials to prevent future tragedies.

