MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — On Tuesday, Sept. 23, patrol officers from the Union County Police Department discovered illegal dumping activity in the Watchung Reservation, located in Mountainside.

Following a swift investigation by the Union County Police Investigations Division, Adrian Bermeo, of Elizabeth, was identified as the suspect and subsequently charged on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Cleanup efforts required the removal of debris equivalent to two 17-yard dumpsters. Bermeo later turned himself in to police and provided a full confession.

He has been charged with violating a disorderly persons offense that carries a $2,500 fine for a first offense. He also received a county ordinance violation for driving off the roadway and will be held responsible for cleanup costs exceeding $1,000.

Bermeo was processed and released pending a court date in municipal court.

