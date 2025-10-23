October 23, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees UCL-BRK-GLvVoorhees2 - Copy

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees

October 16, 2025
A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview

A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview

October 16, 2025
First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success UCL-UNI-alumni-day1

First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success

October 9, 2025
Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever

Union County Week Six football is getting hotter than ever

October 9, 2025

Related Stories

UCL-MNT-dumping1-C

Union County police charge Elizabeth man in illegal dumping incident at Watchung Reservation

David Jablonski October 16, 2025 29

Union County announces executive order banning motorized vehicles in county parks

David Jablonski October 16, 2025 4
UCL-SUM-oktoberfest1

Summit Elks Oktoberfest Charity Fund kickoff event is celebrated

David Jablonski October 16, 2025 5
UCL-UC-senior-art-show

Union County artists win awards in New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show

David Jablonski October 16, 2025 14
UCL-SUM-radest-vartan

Summit Leaders Unite: Radest endorses Vartan’s Congressional campaign

David Jablonski October 16, 2025 9
UCL-CLK-isabella-hogan3

Clark student is one of six teens to take part in U.S. Space Academy

David Jablonski October 16, 2025 14

LOCAL SPORTS

Union County football teams get set for Week Eight 1

Union County football teams get set for Week Eight

October 23, 2025
Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees UCL-BRK-GLvVoorhees2 - Copy 2

Governor Livingston falls just short vs. visiting Voorhees

October 16, 2025
A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview 3

A look at Union County’s Week Seven football preview

October 16, 2025
First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success UCL-UNI-alumni-day1 4

First Union High School Football Alumni Day is a success

October 9, 2025