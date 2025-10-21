UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 14 Union County artists have been selected as award-winners in the 59th annual New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show. The exhibit includes more than 300 outstanding original works of art created by both professional and non-professional artists, ages 60 and older, from 20 of the state’s 21 counties.

Every artwork displayed in the state exhibit already received a First-Place award for its media category at a juried county-level show. Artworks by 19 Union County seniors advanced to the state show, which is now on view to the public. These Union County artists were awarded at the state level for their work:

Audrey Yankielun, of Westfield, was awarded the distinction of Best of Show by a Professional Artist for her craft work, created using thousands of postage stamps;

Audrey Yankielun, of Westfield, First Place, Craft by a Professional Artist;

Igor Zbrizher, of Cranford, First Place, Acrylic Painting by a Non-Professional Artist;

Toru Ishiyama, of Cranford, Third Place, Mixed Media by a Non-Professional Artist;

Gregory Ruffa, of Scotch Plains, Third Place, Pastel by a Professional Artist;

Gregory Tyson, of Garwood, Third Place, Works on Paper by a Non-Professional Artist;

Mark Albertson, of Westfield, Honorable Mention, Oil Painting by a Non-Professional Artist;

Megan Connelly, of Roselle Park, Honorable Mention, Craft by a Non-Professional Artist;

Veronica Dunscombe, of New Providence, Honorable Mention, Sculpture by a Professional Artist;

Paul Federico, of Scotch Plains, Honorable Mention, Printmaking by a Professional Artist;

Karen Freudenberger, of Berkeley Heights, Honorable Mention, Pastel by a Non-Professional Artist;

Susan Haiken, of Berkeley Heights, Honorable Mention, Acrylic Painting by a Professional Artist;

Anne Occi, of Cranford, Honorable Mention, Watercolor by a Professional Artist;

Wendy Sheridan, of Rahway, Honorable Mention, Works on Paper by a Professional Artist; and

Dorothy Siclare, of Plainfield, Honorable Mention, Oil Painting by a Professional Artist.

“We are proud to see so many talented Union County seniors recognized at the state level,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “The arts are a powerful way for our residents to stay engaged and express themselves. We encourage everyone to experience their creativity firsthand by visiting this wonderful exhibition, either online or in person.”

The New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show can be viewed online at www.njseniorarts.com/gallery/ or in person at the main building of Meadow Lakes Senior Living, 300 Meadow Lakes, East Windsor. The public is invited to view the art show in person, now through Thursday, Nov. 6, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of six or more should call Meadow Lakes in advance at 609-448-4100. Driving directions are found at https://meadowlakesonline.org/contact/directions/.

The art show is a co-sponsored project of Mercer County’s Division of Culture and Heritage and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

