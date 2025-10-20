SUMMIT, NJ — Greg Vartan, a candidate for Congress in NJ-7, received an endorsement on Monday, Sept. 29, from former Summit Mayor Nora Radest. At her residence on Saturday, Sept. 27, she formally endorsed Vartan during a meet-and-greet with supporters, where she shared fond memories of their time working together serving constituents in the Summit area. Radest joins 1st Ward Councilwoman Michelle Kalmanson and 2nd Ward Councilwoman Claire Toth, who both endorsed Vartan earlier this year.

“Greg is Summit through and through – born and raised here, and deeply committed to the people who call it home. He embodies a new generation of Democratic leaders who put community first, rise above politics and always stand by their neighbors.” said Radest.

Radest has been a longtime public servant, serving as mayor of Summit from 2016 to 2024. During her tenure, she was a strong advocate for small businesses and a passionate supporter of improvements in the local education system.

“I’m deeply grateful to former Mayor Radest for her endorsement and for the years we’ve spent working together to serve Summit,” Vartan said. “This campaign is about bringing neighbors from every corner of our community to the table. Together, we’ll deliver for Summit and for families across NJ-7.”

Vartan and Radest have a long history of working together and can vouch for each other’s credibility and work ethic. For more than six years, they have collaborated during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and stood by each other as they lowered taxes, built a firehouse and championed small businesses.

Vartan, a fourth-generation Union County resident and lifelong Summit resident, served 12 years on the Summit First Aid Squad and became the youngest president of the Summit Council, where he helped build a new firehouse, fully funded the police and led a strong local pandemic response – while lowering taxes and investing in schools and infrastructure. Vartan currently serves as the chairperson of the Summit Democrats.

