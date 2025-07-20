CFD battalion chief retires after 25 years with the department

CRANFORD — Battalion Chief Leo Schaeffer has retired from the Cranford Fire Department.

Schaeffer, whose last official day was June 30, began serving as a call firefighter in 1994. He was hired as a career firefighter in 2000. He was appointed as a fire inspector in 2005, promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and battalion chief in 2015.

Schaeffer had a positive impact on the fire department and everyone who worked next to him or as part of his command during his 25 years of dedicated service to the Cranford Fire Department.

“This is a happy occasion for Battalion Chief Schaeffer. He prioritized the safety and well-being of all who worked under his command. He served as a mentor to many and was dedicated to the township and fire department. Battalion Chief Schaeffer was at his best when people were at their worst,” said Chief Dan

Czeh.

“When someone suffered an emergency, Battalion Chief Schaeffer would always set an example of what it meant to be a public servant. If there was a house fire, he would welcome those affected to the firehouse for a meal. He would consistently check in with the residents to ensure they were getting the support they needed to get their lives back in order.

“Battalion Chief Schaeffer would foster a long-term relationship with the people who were impacted by tragedy and prioritize their needs. He is very empathetic and truly understands the definition of public service. We are proud to have served with Battalion Chief Schaeffer. We will truly miss him. We wish Battalion Chief Schaeffer the best of health, happiness and success in retirement and congratulate him on an outstanding 25-year career.”

“Cranford is so fortunate to have employees like Leo who are dedicated to the community they serve,” said Public Safety Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty.