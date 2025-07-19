Eyes of the Wild rescue visits Cranford

Eyes of the Wild is an exotic animal rescue that provides forever homes to more than 175 animals and 60 different species from throughout the animal kingdom.

“People wanted them as a pet, then changed their minds,” said Gale. “These are amazing animals. They don’t make great pets. We help teach animals (that) people can be nice.”

The first animal was an African pygmy hedgehog. Gale shared fun facts about the exotic animal, such as that they hide under bushes, have a nose like a pig, are nocturnal, eat bugs and worms, and have a quill. When they are nervous, points of the quill stick out. They move very slowly.

Next up was an alligator. Gale explained that anything with a mouth can bite, but alligators are low on the list. In the United States alone, more than six million people each year get bit by a dog. An alligator will only bite on two occasions: in the springtime, when they don’t want anyone in their “house,” or if you are too close to an alligator mom with babies and a nest. She’ll first give a warning by making a noise. An adult alligator can bite harder than sharks, lions and hyenas.

Illustrating the speed of an armadillo, Gale placed one down, which quickly zipped across the floor.

Charlie the porcupine was a mellow animal. To show how gentle she is, Gale fed her a banana from his mouth. With her front feet, which are similar to hands, she held a banana.

The main colors on her quills are black and white, a warning pattern. “She has muscles to move her quills to look big when danger comes,” said Gale. She also does a warning dance to shake her quills. “She will poke another animal with her quills, if they are trying to eat her,” Gale said.

He explained that someone tried to keep Charlie as a pet, and it just didn’t work out.

Corn and bananas are her favorite foods. Gale uses them to bribe her to get back into her carrier.

The last animal of the presentation was a milk snake. Gale explained the myth that the snake got its name because farmers thought they were going to drink the milk from their cows. Instead, they were going into the barn to eat mice and rats. “Snakes save our lives,” said Gale. “Mice and rates carry disease.”

After the presentation, everyone was invited to pet the hedgehog.

Patrick, 6, was there with his mom, Ali Welch. “I thought he [Gale] brought amazing animals (that) Patrick never saw before,” said Welch.

The program was sponsored by Friends of the Library.

