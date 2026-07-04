SPRINGFIELD — On Sunday, June 14, the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the Springfield Historical Society, commemorated the Battles of Connecticut Farms (Union) and Springfield which took place in 1780. The events started at noon in the DAR Battleground Cemetery, 39 Mountain Ave, Springfield, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the SAR monument. Patriots are buried in marked graves, as well as unknown British and Continental soldiers who are buried in a common mass grave. Then the SAR color guard paraded up to the Springfield First Presbyterian Church, 37 Church Mall, Springfield, for a wreath-laying ceremony at the smallest NJ State Park, the Revolutionary War Soldier Statue in front of the church.

After the ceremony, the groups traveled to the Springfield Cannonball House, 126 Morris Ave., Springfield, to dedicate the Springfield SAR 250th Liberty Tree. They also cut an Army 251st birthday cake before moving to the All Saints Episcopal Church at 559 Park Ave., Scotch Plains, to mark the grave of Patriot William Line. He is the patriot ancestor of the president, General Michael Elston, of the SAR. William was a member of the Essex County Militia and fought in both the Battle of Springfield and the Battle of the Short Hills, which was fought on June 26, 1777.

The Springfield Historical Society had food trucks, reenactors and Colonial fun at the Cannonball house from 1 to 3 p.m. Park at 150 Morris Ave.

All members of the community were invited to come out and take part in these patriotic events.

Photo Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands





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