UNION COUNTY — Union County has filed a civil lawsuit against Morais Automotive LLC, 2735 Route 22 Property Associates LLC and 2685 Route 22 Property Associates LLC, entities associated with Open Road Subaru in Union, seeking damages and restoration of county-owned parkland at Smithfield Park in Union Township. The complaint alleges the unauthorized clearing of approximately 1.5 acres of protected public land.

The complaint alleges that approximately 300 mature trees were removed from county-owned parkland without authorization, permits, or required approvals and that encroachments were placed on county-owned property.

The county further alleges that the clearing occurred on parkland protected under New Jersey’s Green Acres program, which provides additional safeguards for public open space and natural resources.

“Public parkland belongs to the people of Union County. According to the allegations in this lawsuit, approximately 300 mature trees were removed from county-owned property, resulting in significant damage to protected public land,” said Union County Manager Ed Oatman.

“The loss extends beyond the trees themselves. The destruction of vegetation and mature tree canopy affects wildlife habitat, including areas used by migratory birds, deer, and other species, and diminishes the ecological value of the park.”

“The county cannot simply look the other way when public property is damaged on this scale, particularly when the allegations involve the removal of hundreds of mature trees from protected parkland. According to the complaint, these actions resulted in the loss of natural resources that took decades to grow and that residents have enjoyed for generations.”

“We have a responsibility to protect taxpayer-owned land, preserve our parks and natural resources, and ensure that those who damage public property are held accountable. Whether the property involved is one acre or one hundred acres, the rules apply equally to everyone.”

“This lawsuit seeks to hold the responsible parties accountable, restore the affected parkland and protect the interests of Union County residents. Our parks are public assets and we will continue to take all appropriate action to safeguard them for future generations.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, removal of encroachments, restoration of the affected parkland, replanting of trees, and other relief as determined by the court.

The county filed the lawsuit in Superior Court and will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to restore the affected parkland and protect public property.

Because the matter is now pending litigation, the county will not comment further on specific legal issues raised in the complaint.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 100% Angry