UNION — The township of Union and the 250th Committee invite community members to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary with the annual Historic Bike Tour and Brunch on Saturday, July 4.

“We are thrilled to bring our community together for this special 250th Anniversary event,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “The Historic Bike Tour is a fantastic opportunity for residents of all fitness levels to stay active, connect with neighbors and enjoy a wonderful morning together. Capping off the ride with a great breakfast at Connecticut Farms Church makes it the perfect way to start our Independence Day celebrations.”

This year’s milestone event includes a 12-mile guided bike ride starting at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Ave. Participants will pass five of Union’s most iconic historical sites, combining fitness, local history and holiday festivities. The route is suitable for cyclists of all fitness levels, who can ride at their own pace with a police escort.

Following the ride, participants will be treated to a catered brunch featuring “The Connecticut Farm” as the signature sandwich, which layers classic Taylor ham, egg and cheese on an everything bagel, accompanied by a crispy potato pancake and a house-made Jersey tomato ketchup. The menu also includes a fresh kale Caesar salad on the side and concludes with individual strawberry shortcake cups for dessert. For riders looking for a lighter or faster option, a quick-grab selection of breakfast items will also be available.

This milestone celebration is designed to accommodate cyclists of all fitness levels, offering residents a unique opportunity to stay active, connect with neighbors and honor the deep revolutionary heritage of the local community.

Tickets are $10 per person and cover the complete historical tour, as well as full access to the post-ride brunch offerings. Space is limited and the first 100 participants to pre-register will also receive a complimentary cooling towel and water bottle at check-in.

Online registration is officially open and residents can secure their spots at uniontownship.com. For additional updates, follow @twpunionnj on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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