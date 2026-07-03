July 3, 2026

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Historic Bike Tour And Brunch for America’s 250th Anniversary is announced

Historic Bike Tour And Brunch for America’s 250th Anniversary is announced

July 1, 2026 18
Arthur L. Johnson High School hosts Commencement Ceremony 2026 UCL-CLK-commencement1-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School hosts Commencement Ceremony 2026

July 1, 2026 27
Spotlight on NJ: Play Reading Event presented

Spotlight on NJ: Play Reading Event presented

July 1, 2026 32
Beat the heat at Roselle Park’s Community Cooldown events this July

Beat the heat at Roselle Park’s Community Cooldown events this July

July 1, 2026 31

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Football practice now just one month away

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LOCAL SPORTS

Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 1

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 43
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 2

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 87
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 3

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 114
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 4

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 208