CRANFORD — In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, students from across Cranford Public Schools came together as a district to design thousands of quilt squares for a Sew-A-Thon project centered at Cranford High School. On Tuesday, May 26, middle and high school students collaborated to sew the student-designed squares into patriotic quilts that will be displayed throughout the district.

Students in every Cranford school, from prekindergarten through 12th grade, were invited to create quilt squares inspired by the prompt “What does America mean to me?” Their artwork reflected themes such as unity, freedom, dreams, traditions and community. In total, more than 3,000 quilt squares were collected, with squares also contributing to a nationwide, youth-driven art and civic engagement campaign by My America to create the largest American flag quilt in pursuit of a Guinness World Records title.

“We knew we wanted to do something that brought the entire district together around the ideas of unity, the American dream and shared vision,” said Supervisor of Social Studies and Business Management & Information Systems Gabby Rendek. “Even though everyone’s vision of America might be different, when we stitch everything together, we create something united. Students were able to express themselves creatively while also contributing to something bigger than themselves.”

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The initiative connected history, creativity and hands-on learning. Lessons tied to the American Revolution and America’s upcoming anniversary were incorporated into classrooms districtwide, while members of the Social Studies Honor Society assembled quilt kits and visited elementary schools to help younger students complete their designs.

“It was incredible to see students across grade levels discussing what America means to them and turning those ideas into artwork,” said Ashley Patt, CHS senior. “The younger students were much more thoughtful and reflective than I expected. A lot of them created really personal designs about family, kindness and community.”

During the Sew-A-Thon, students worked together to pin, sort, iron and sew the squares into completed quilts. Students in the CHS Family and Consumer Sciences program also contributed to the celebration by preparing patriotic-themed treats for participants to enjoy throughout the event.

“This project brought together history, community and creativity in a way students do not typically experience in a classroom,” said Frank Vito, social studies teacher and Honor Society advisor at CHS. “From designing the squares to sewing the quilts, everyone played a role in creating something meaningful.”

Students also reflected on the collaborative nature of the experience.

“I think it’s really cool that middle and high school students could come together and connect through something hands-on,” said Molly Regan, CHS junior. “When people see the finished quilts and all of the squares together, they’ll really understand how united our district is.”

Rendek, Vito and K-12 Supervisor of Family and Consumer Sciences for Cranford Public Schools Annamaria Bellino played a key role in supporting and guiding this districtwide project. The initiative was made possible through a grant from the Cranford Fund for Educational Excellence (CFEE).

Photos Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti











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