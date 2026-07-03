CLARK — On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., Arthur L Johnson High School had its 70th commencement ceremony on the ALJ field. The event was attended by Clark Mayor Angel Albanese, Garwood Mayor Jennifer Blumenstock, Clark Board of Education President Steven Donkersloot and Vice President Lorraine J. Aklonis, Clark Board of Education members, Garwood Board of Education President April Farrell, Clark Superintendent Dr. Edward Grande, Garwood Superintendent Dr. Jason Marx, family members, teachers, administrators and other community members.

Dean of Students Chris DiNucci announced the processional. Assistant Principal Katrina Poskay served as master of ceremonies for the event. The processional leaders included Senior Class President Nicholas Cilento and Ella Rishko, Student Council president. Cilento led the Pledge of Allegiance and Rebecca Pacella and Antonio Triolo performed “The National Anthem,” which was also signed by ASL 4 students.

Salutatorian Erie Lugo’s message was about teamwork. He shared his experience as an Eagle Scout at National Youth Leadership Training. Lugo shared how teamwork helped him navigate to his destination similar to how teamwork helped the class navigate high school. He said, “As you all go down your own trails in life, do not forget to work with and lean on others.”

Nicholas Cilento, senior class president, reflected on his experience at ALJ. He said, “The blueprint for our next chapter is massive.” He continued, “Everyone in this cap and gown found a way to leave a footprint. We are athletes, workers, artists, scholars, and leaders. I am incredibly proud of what we built together and I have zero doubt about what we will do next.”

Clark Board of Education President Steven Donkersloot congratulated the students on their talent, dedication, and drive. He said, “Work hard, stay curious, be kind and continue striving to become the best version of yourselves. Use this moment not as a finish line but as a foundation for everything that lies ahead. Your story is just beginning. Go out and make your mark and keep inspiring greatness.”

Superintendent Edward Grande shared the honors, accolades, and pursuits of the Class of 2026 mentioning that this class received over $13 million in scholarships. He said, “These accomplishments are proof of the fact that the Class of 2026 is a class of superstars.” He continued, “Be the person whom people want in the room to speak on their behalf when they aren’t there. At the same time, be the one who could comfortably leave the room knowing you have tried to do the right thing by those who will be left there speaking on your behalf.”

Tara Oliveira, principal of ALJ, addressed the graduating class by sharing a children’s book, “On to the Next Crusade,” which chronicled the journey students had from kindergarten to this moment. The book was inspired by the graduating class citing many of their own experiences and accomplishments.

Madeline Schmidtberg was the class elected speaker who shared that the greatest lesson she learned in high school was that nothing was permanent. She said, “While things can’t sustain themselves forever, we get to take the intensity of these four short years and carry them into the next phase of our lives.”

Students were awarded diplomas by Board of Education members, Albanese and Blumenstock. Names were announced by students Wiktor Sliwa and Ella Rishko.

Valedictorian Charles Nemeth addressed the class about the importance of personal validation. He said, “If you spend your whole life trying to prove yourself while chasing other people’s praise, you won’t make it. Any title, ranking, or label you receive is not true success. True success comes from realizing that you have done your best and you have made it.”

Musical performances throughout the night included “Simple Gifts,” performed by the ALJ Concert Band; “Landslide,” performed by Madison Benjamin and Sienna Guarino; and “At the River,” performed by the ALJ Concert Band.

Poskay concluded the ceremony congratulating the students. She said, “Your legacy as the class of 2026 is cemented in the history of Arthur L. Johnson High School.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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