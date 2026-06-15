RAHWAY — The Rutgers Future Scholars program, in partnership with the Rutgers Graduate School of Education, officially launched its innovative global initiative, Voices Across Borders, bringing together high school students from Rahway and South Africa for a shared virtual learning experience centered on identity, education and global citizenship.

The inaugural session connected students from Rahway High School and Crestway High School in South Africa in a powerful exchange that set the tone for the program’s mission: to amplify youth voice, foster cross-cultural understanding, and cultivate the next generation of globally conscious leaders.

During the first session, students engaged in introductions and meaningful dialogue about who they are as students and learners, the challenges they face within their schools and communities, and, of course, who their favorite musical artists are. The students engaged in conversations about what it means to be a matriculated student and connected on the many unknown similarities. Conversations highlighted themes of educational access, social pressures, identity and resilience, demonstrating both the unique and shared experiences of youth across borders.

Voices Across Borders was founded by Shareyna N. James, senior program manager for Rutgers Future Scholars-Rahway, and is co-led by Kayla Rodriguez, senior program manager of RFS Camden. The initiative is supported by a collaborative team of educators and practitioners, including Rutgers Future Scholars Program Director Kim Williams and Rutgers Graduate School of Education lead Darren Clarke.

“This initiative is about more than connection. It is about creating a space where students see themselves as part of a larger global story,” said James. “When young people have the opportunity to share their lived experiences and learn from others across the world, they begin to understand their power, their voice and their ability to lead change.”

The program is further strengthened through partnerships with Rahway Public Schools, through the leadership of Superintendent Aleya Shoieb and Rahway High School Principal Michele Panichi, as well as Crestway High School Principal Cheryl Jacobs. Academic collaboration is also supported by Professor Jonathan Jansen of the University of Stellenbosch.

The initiative includes a dedicated team of educators from Rahway Public Schools, one history teacher, a school psychologist and a school counselor, alongside Rutgers Future Scholars and Graduate School of Education staff, ensuring that students receive both academic guidance and social-emotional support throughout the program.

This team will be traveling to South Africa this summer to engage with the students and administrative team on the ground for the official in-person launch in July. This launch is in collaboration with the Rutgers GSE’s 25th year anniversary celebration.

Through the coming months, Voices Across Borders will engage students in bi-weekly sessions exploring topics such as:

global identity and culture;

education and equity;

youth leadership and social change;

digital storytelling and narrative development; and

community impact and global responsibility.

The program is designed not only to foster dialogue, but to empower students to become storytellers, advocates, and leaders within their own communities and beyond. This work aligns deeply with our commitment to preparing students for success in a global society. By connecting classrooms across continents, we are expanding what learning looks like and who it is for.

As the program continues, students will collaborate on shared projects and contribute to a collective digital archive of stories and reflections, creating a lasting testament to their voices and experiences.

Article by Rahway Public Schools.

Photo Courtesy of David Brighouse

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