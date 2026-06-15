June 15, 2026

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Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 13
Rahway students participate in Rutgers Future Scholars’ inaugural ‘Voices Across Borders: Empowering Future Scholars as Global Leaders’ UCL-RAH-voices across-C

Rahway students participate in Rutgers Future Scholars’ inaugural ‘Voices Across Borders: Empowering Future Scholars as Global Leaders’

June 10, 2026 16
Schools Development Authority breaks ground on new school in Elizabeth UCL-ELZ-new school1-C

Schools Development Authority breaks ground on new school in Elizabeth

June 10, 2026 29
Slithering Success: Pre-K students get hands-on with wildlife during ‘The Snakeman’ visit UCL-RAH-slithering-C

Slithering Success: Pre-K students get hands-on with wildlife during ‘The Snakeman’ visit

June 10, 2026 30

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LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 1

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 13
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 2

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 82
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 145
UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 4

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 123