RAHWAY — Grover Cleveland Elementary School has announced that third-grade student Alexa Szczecina was selected to represent Union County at the prestigious State Youth Art Month exhibit. Through the guidance of art educator Miriam Septimus, Alexa’s work was showcased alongside the top student artists from across New Jersey.

The month-long celebration of the visual arts culminated in a closing awards ceremony on Saturday, March 28, at the renowned Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton. The invitation-only event provided a stunning backdrop for students, families and teachers to celebrate artistic achievement.

The exhibit, which ran from Sunday, March 1, through Sunday, March 29, highlighted the importance of arts education in schools. Alexa was part of an elite group of students chosen to represent the talent inherent in Union County.

The Union County delegation included:

Grover Cleveland Elementary School, Rahway: Alexa Szczecina, third grade, teacher: Miriam Septimus;

Sherman Elementary School, Roselle Park: Elliot Washington, fourth grade, teacher: Carrie Russoniello;

William F. Halloran School No. 22, Elizabeth: Aejung Barlaan, eighth grade, teacher: Christine Demattia;

Westfield High School: Sofia Jemison, 12th grade, teacher: Amanda Procaccino;

Linden High School: Clarice Ponce Bermudez, 12th grade, teacher: Ellmers; and

Roselle Park High School: Giovanna Souza Marquez Victoria, 12th grade, teacher: Terry Caruso Scutro.

During the morning session on Saturday, March 28, Alexa joined other elementary honorees for a formal awards presentation. The event offered a unique opportunity for young artists to see their work in a professional gallery setting and explore the world-class sculpture park with their families.

“It was a great event and a wonderful way to recognize the hard work and vision of our students,” said both Principal Lee Andrea Garvin and Vice Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis from Grover Cleveland School. “We are incredibly proud of Alexa for her dedication and for representing the Rahway community so well on the state stage.”

Youth Art Month is an annual observance each March to emphasize the value of art education for all children and to encourage support for quality school art programs.

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen





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