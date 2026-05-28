UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of Elections reminds voters to make a plan to vote in the upcoming primary election. Election Day is Tuesday, June 2. Voters may cast their ballot through in-person early voting, in person on Election Day or by mail-in ballot.

Eligible voters for the primary election include registered Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters. Any registered 17-year-old who will be 18 years old on or before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, is also eligible to vote in the primary election.

“In every election, voters have an opportunity to make their voices heard and participate in the democratic process,” said Union County Board of Elections Administrator Nicole DiRado. “We encourage all eligible residents to review their voting options, make a plan ahead of time, and take advantage of the convenient ways to cast a ballot.”

In-person early voting

In-person early voting will take place Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31. Polls will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are 10 early voting sites throughout Union County located in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Elizabeth, New Providence, Plainfield, Rahway, Roselle, Scotch Plains and Union Township = two locations. Any eligible Union County voter may cast their ballot at any early voting location and will receive the correct ballot for their municipality.

Election Day voting

Election Day voting will take place on Tuesday, June 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters casting ballots on Election Day must vote at their assigned polling location.

Mail-in ballot voting

Voters who have received a mail-in ballot are encouraged to return it using one of the county’s secure ballot drop boxes. Democratic voters, Republican voters and first-time unaffiliated voters may obtain a mail-in ballot from the Union County Clerk’s Office through 3 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

Union County has at least one secure ballot drop box located in every municipality. Ballot drop boxes are available 24 hours a day through the close of polls on Election Day at 8 p.m. Ballots are collected in accordance with state guidelines by bipartisan teams of Board of Elections employees accompanied by a police escort.

Voters may also return their mail-in ballot through the mail and are encouraged to allow at least seven days for delivery.

Ballots may also be returned in person to the Union County Board of Elections at 271 North Broad St., Elizabeth, or to the Union County Clerk’s Offices at 2 Broad St., Elizabeth, or 300 North Ave. East, Westfield. Voters returning a ballot in person must present a valid New Jersey-issued identification card or driver’s license.

For a complete list of early voting locations, updated polling locations and secure ballot drop box addresses, visit or call 908-527-4123.







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