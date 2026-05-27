May 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford High School National Honor Society Class of 2026 applies for prestigious Chapter of Distinction recognition UCL-CRN-honor society-C

Cranford High School National Honor Society Class of 2026 applies for prestigious Chapter of Distinction recognition

May 20, 2026 17
Student Council recognized as Gold Council UCL-HIL-gold-council-C

Student Council recognized as Gold Council

May 20, 2026 9
The Mercy House brings Easter joy to hundreds of families with treats giveaway UCL-ELZ-mercy house1-C

The Mercy House brings Easter joy to hundreds of families with treats giveaway

May 20, 2026 17
Katherine Jovel awarded a National Community College Transfer Scholarship UCL-CRN-jovel awarded-C

Katherine Jovel awarded a National Community College Transfer Scholarship

May 20, 2026 28

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LOCAL SPORTS

Baseball states commence for Union County squads $CoMmEntÁ 1

Baseball states commence for Union County squads

May 27, 2026 5
Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 2

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 55
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 3

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 75
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 4

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 130