Jazz Night grooves at local laundromat

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — A jazz band at a local laundromat is not something you see every day. It’s such a unique concept; something you’re more likely to see in the East Village, than in the small suburban town of Kenilworth.

Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat is the unicorn of laundromats. To see it is to believe it. Gorgeous potted flora sits on top of state-of-the-art washing machines and dryers. The lighting is modern. There are chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. And they have four events per year to show the community how appreciative they are for their services.

Donnell and Tahra Wright are the owners of Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat. Four times a year they host big events, such as Mix and Mingle, Karaoke Night and Comedy Night. They’ll also have smaller events throughout the year.

“We wanted to change the face of what a laundromat is,” said Tahra. “Laundromats are thought of as dingy, dirty places. We’re making it a welcoming place. The laundromat is the community hub to come together; high school friends who haven’t seen each other in 20 years.”

In addition to live music, Jazz Night offered wine and food catered from Massimo Italian Deli – eggplant parmesan, Cajun wings, lemon pepper chicken and sandwiches. There were also sweets. Everything was complementary.

The band True Devotion was made up of Christina Sierra on vocals, Irma Mori on guitar, Larry Valvez on keyboards and Anthony Sierra on drums.

Christina and Anthony were customers at Bubbles & Baskets and Donnell found out they could sing and play.

Prior to introducing the band, Donnell said, “We love the Kenilworth community. We love the support you’ve given us the past year and a half.”

He then introduced True Devotion, saying, “You’re gonna be blown away. I didn’t know how good they were until rehearsal last night.”

True Devotion played two jazz sets of popular cover tunes, including, “Fly Me to the Moon,” best known as sung by Frank Sinatra; “Sunday Morning,” by Maroon 5; “Valerie,” best known as sung by Amy Winehouse; and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” originally performed by Ozzie Nelson and then Ella Fitzgerald and countless others. They also did Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and made it uniquely their own with their jazz vibe.

During their performance, jazz trivia was shown on the television screens.

Izaiva Rosa, from Kenilworth, said she loves everything about Bubbles & Baskets. “The owners and ladies who work here are super nice, helpful, friendly,” she said. “He attracts good customers. He made everybody mingle. That atmosphere; you feel comfortable talking to a stranger who came to wash. It’s family friendly.”

Bill Lester, of Cranford, describes Bubbles & Baskets as “beautiful.”

Marge Romano said, “The owners are so wonderfully pleasant.”

Denia Moran, who has been working at Bubbles & Baskets for a year, said, “I love the work.”

Mayor Linda Karlovitch was in attendance.

Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat, established in November 2023, recently received the Chamber Champion Award from Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about Bubbles & Baskets Laundromat, visit: https://bubblesandbaskets.com/.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta