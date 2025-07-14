Roselle Park’s annual Independence Day celebration is a hit at Herm Shaw Field

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Live music, inflatables, plenty of food trucks and fireworks.

The community of Roselle Park was ready for fun.

In 1996, Alicia Marino bought a house in Roselle Park, near Herm Shaw Field. Since then, she’s been having neighbors over for the Independence Day celebrations. “We tell them to come and bring a chair,” she said. “We’ve been hosting for 29 years. It got better since they’ve been doing food trucks for the past eight or 10 years.” Marino’s favorite food trucks are el Lechon de Negron LLC and Dee’s Hut Hot Dogs.

Her friend, Jayme Negron, of Roselle Park, said, “We have a small community. It feels like the whole town is here.”

Tamica Barber, of East Orange, has been celebrating Independence Day in Roselle Park for the past three years. She said, “The children are enjoying the festivities. I don’t mind waiting for the fireworks.”

Valerie Worrell was visiting from Jamaica, Queens.

Mingnon Morton, of Hillside, said, “I like to come out and enjoy the parks and recreation.”

Kendra Hatipoglu, of Roselle Park, said, “We love coming. The kids see all their friends and play on the inflatables. It’s a small town and you know everybody.” She was there with her husband Ensar, and their children, Eda, 9, and Leyla, 3.

John Placca, of Keniworth, was there with his granddaughter, Olivia Rose, 1. He said he graduated from Roselle Park High School and likes to get everybody in his family together to have a good time.

His wife, Diane, said, “I was brought up in Roselle Park. It’s a very nice town.”

The Purple Shadows Band performed a great variety of tunes from Rush, Rick James, Dick Dale and Redbone. Andy Baker said, “We love old songs. We put together an eclectic set. We will throw in ‘Pennies from Heaven.’ Chaotic music for chaotic times.”

The Diamondettes Baton and Dance LLC also performed. Owner/director Nicole Marie Placca had been teaching for more than 20 years. Giuliana, 6, was the featured twirler.

Dee’s Hut hotdog truck was one of the favored vendors. Dee Ranieri ran the business for 60 years in Roselle Park.

Her helper, Gloria Aguilar, said, “Best hot dogs ever.”

David Christopher, of Roselle Park, said, “It’s good. It’s delicious. It’s fresh.”

Moolisa’s Baked Goods was offering home baked organic cookies. There are mostly brownies, but also gluten free and vegan options. Owner Melissa Camilo has been in business for two years and sells her product mostly at festivals.

Other food vendors included Big John’s Gourmet Burgers, Badd Bing Bites, el Lechon de Negron LLC, Nealican Deli, Park Ice Cream Co., Romeo’s Oriental BBQ, Richman’s Ice Cream, Dolato and Bella Ciao Pizza.

Also in attendance were Roselle Park Youth Football and Lift Up Fitness.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta