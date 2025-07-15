Teenagers and seniors complete web design, AI and email security courses

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — In 2024, the Roselle Memorial Library completed a $17 million redesign, expanding from 7,400 to 22,000 square feet. The library board and borough administration also committed to expanding the scope of programs to further benefit Roselle residents. This commitment was exemplified during a unique graduation, celebrating the completion of two impactful programs – Web Design for Teens and AI with Seniors.

According to library Board President Georgette Bradshaw, “The library Board of Trustees and our amazing library staff are proud of everything our sensational seniors and phenomenal teens have accomplished. We’re committed to continuing programs that make a difference in our communities.”

Local seniors completed the program, which included email and phone security measures. During the program, seniors remarked on the immediate impact the course had on their ability to spot potentially fraudulent behaviors and requests. Resident Stephanie McDonald completed the course and said, “The class was fabulous. The information I received was amazing and I would encourage anybody to learn more about AI.”

For local students, the program developed a new skill set while exposing them to potentially lucrative career paths in technology and website design. The borough provided students a $250 stipend and an opportunity to create a website and/or landing page for local Roselle Businesses. According to a participant and recent high school graduate, “This program changed my view on what I want to do in life. Creating websites for people and businesses makes you happy and can really support you financially.” Nineteen students and 15 seniors participated.

“This is the kind of programming that benefits both our teens and our community,” said Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson, who became aware of the program in Jersey City. “These students now have the skills to build websites for local businesses and earn a couple hundred dollars in the process. It’s a win-win for Roselle.”

The program was instructed by E-Code, an organization that bridges the gap between current education practices and innovative learning capabilities. Roselle students were provided early exposure to a STEM curriculum they might not otherwise encounter or appreciate. Other library programs can be found at Rosellelibrary.org.

Photos Courtesy of Artie Smallwood