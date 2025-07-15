Summit hosts city’s 78th annual Fourth of July celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit’s 78th annual Fourth of July celebration began at noon, with fireworks at 9 p.m. as the grand finale.

The yearly event was at Soldiers Memorial Field. The celebration included live entertainment, games such as Balloon Blast, bounce houses and many food vendors.

The event began with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a decorated bicycle parade for children. Entertainment included FONK, Lorraine, Boogie Woogie American Dance Party, Owls and Lions, Paris the Hip Hop Juggler and Daddy Pop.

After Boy Scout Troop 67 helped raise the flag, “The Star Spangled Banner” played.

Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan wished everyone a happy Fourth and participated in the dunk tank.

Summit Democrats and Summit Republicans were in attendance.

Local band FONK played originals and covers of rock, pop punk and metal. They have an upcoming EP called “The Vision List.”

Maddie, 9, was one of the first-place winners in the bike parade. She said, “I really wanted to win. Last year, I had third place.”

Her sister, Kate, 7, didn’t win, but she was a great sport and had fun decorating her bike with the help of her babysitter.

Her mom, Karly Connors, said they moved from Hoboken to Summit five years ago. She said, “I like the Fourth of July, the people, the community… It’s such a fun event.”

Zoey, 8, was also a first-place winner. She said, “My mom helped me. I’m very happy. It was my first time winning.”

Pizza Vita was one of the many food vendors. Matt Bowman, manager, said the pizza is made Neapolitan-style, heated in an oven more than 1,000 degrees and cooks in 90 seconds. Pizza Vita has a brick and mortar in Downtown Summit. “It’s their 10th year,” said Bowman. “It’s great. They do an amazing job.”

Their biggest seller is their vodka pie, which is made with homemade mozzarella, vodka sauce and fresh basil.

Other food vendors included Good Humor, Maine Lobster, Danny’s Soft Serve, Ms. Fu’s Yummy Food Truck, Mozzarepas, Tunkas, Sweet Concessions, Thai Elephant, Buttermee Pancakes, Mike’s Ice Cream, Gina’s Greek Foods, Pop’s Chicken, Anita’s Baked Wonders, Woops! Macaroons and Gifts, Puras Paletas, Latin Bites and Swal Family Bakery.

There was also kettle corn, chicken fries, empanadas, cheesecake on a stick, fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cake, fried Oreos and soda floats.

The celebration was sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb and funded by generous contributions from residents and local businesses.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta