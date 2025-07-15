Elizabeth “Betty” Blackwell Bartz,

Cherished daughter of the late Anna Marie (nee King) and Dr. John Joseph Blackwell was born January 28, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and entered eternal life on July 6, 2025. She grew up in Saint Joan of Arc Parish, graduated from Ladywood School and Butler University, earning a Master of Science in Education. Betty married her college sweetheart, James L. Bartz of Chicago, Illinois in 1952. The couple and their growing family lived in Louisville, Boston and Chicago before settling in Summit, New Jersey, where they lived and thrived with their seven children. They retired to Indianapolis in 1994. After Jim’s death in 2012, Betty returned to the Chicago area.

Betty served in leadership roles in support of parish and school activities in her community. Her educational background was an asset that prepared her for an appointment to the Summit Board of Education and subsequent election as President in 1976. Her warmth, generous spirit, and keen intellect touched all who knew her.

Betty is survived by her seven children, Susan (Tom) Flanagan of Johns Island, SC; Jim (Teia) Bartz of Colorado Springs, CO; Kathleen (Jeff) Arbuckle of Northfield, IL; Laura (Brian) Huber of Ft. Washington, PA; Jerry (Loretta) Bartz of Greenville, NC; Kevin (Shelly) Bartz of Danville, CA; and John (Michele) Bartz of Dana Point, CA; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Bartz; dear parents, Dr. and Mrs. John J. Blackwell; and fond brothers, John Joseph (Mary) Blackwell, PFC Vincent Jerome Blackwell, and Leo Kenneth (Jo Ann) Blackwell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7575 E. Holliday Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260 with visitation one hour prior.

Final arrangements and care are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.

