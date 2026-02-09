February 9, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Merwin Nelkin

Merwin Nelkin

January 15, 2026 0 53
Romilda Foti OBIT-PHOTO-Romilda-Foti-285x409.jpg

Romilda Foti

December 3, 2025 0 118
Elaine Nelkin

Elaine Nelkin

November 18, 2025 0 118
David H. VanDeventer DV-POP-COLOR-285x378.jpg

David H. VanDeventer

November 7, 2025 0 220

Related Stories

1 minute read

Merwin Nelkin

Obituaries Editor January 15, 2026 0 53
OBIT-PHOTO-Romilda-Foti-285x409.jpg
1 minute read

Romilda Foti

Obituaries Editor December 3, 2025 0 118
1 minute read

Elaine Nelkin

Obituaries Editor November 18, 2025 0 118
DV-POP-COLOR-285x378.jpg
3 minutes read

David H. VanDeventer

Obituaries Editor November 7, 2025 0 220
OBIT-PHOTO-Yvette-Cohen-285x431.jpg
2 minutes read

Yvette Cohen

Obituaries Editor September 8, 2025 0 320
OBIT-PHOTO-Bobby-Jean-McDermott-285x369.webp
2 minutes read

Bobby Jean McDermott

Obituaries Editor July 29, 2025 0 343

LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School boys basketball is most likely a UCT 7th seed $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School boys basketball is most likely a UCT 7th seed

February 4, 2026 0 55
Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball goes after Mountain Division crown UCL-CLK-ALJ crusaders2-C 2

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball goes after Mountain Division crown

February 4, 2026 0 112
Elizabeth’s Hawkins to be honored at Hot Stove Dinner 3

Elizabeth’s Hawkins to be honored at Hot Stove Dinner

January 28, 2026 0 71
Union comes close against Cranford in wrestling showdown  $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union comes close against Cranford in wrestling showdown 

January 28, 2026 0 88