Elaine Margaret VanDeventer, 86, formerly of Union, New Jersey, passed away at her home in Ocean County on February 6th while surrounded by her family. She departed this world peacefully and in her sleep after an almost seven-year battle with degenerative dementia.

The older of two children of Czechoslovakian descent born to Mary and Andrew Munko in June of 1939, Elaine and her brother John spent the bulk of their early childhood years growing up in the northern section of Newark. In the 1950s, her family purchased a large five-family house in nearby Union on the edge of Friberger Park where she would graduate from Union High School in 1957.

In the early 1960s, Elaine landed a high profile job as a young secretary for Union’s legendary Mayor Edward Biertuempfel, under the watchful supervision of department head Esther Egbert. These were the years where Elaine flourished both creatively and professionally and still retained several lifelong friendships until her passing. With the births of her two sons, David Andrew and Glen George, she embraced her next vital role as a devoted stay-at-home mother and homemaker on quiet Kawameeh Lane. After nearly a quarter of a century out of the workforce, she returned as a trusted Union Township clerk until her retirement in 2003.

Elaine was a quintessential “soccer mom” of the 1970s and 1980s, traveling up and down the Eastern seaboard with her husband, David Henry VanDeventer, who was a coach for the esteemed private league Union Lancers, housed out of the fabled Farcher’s Grove German American Club. She twiced accompanied her husband and his championship teams overseas to international youth soccer tournaments held across Europe.

Elaine selflessly served the Lord throughout her entire, long life. Her sweet, angelic voice, paired with the booming baritone of her husband, lifted various church choirs over many decades. She was a respected Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Union for more than a decade where, by her example and her words, opened many young minds to the way of Christ.

She was the resilient, soft-spoken, kindhearted family matriarch; the steady constant and sweet calm in every storm of our lives who never once faltered. She effortlessly anchored her family’s 49 consecutive years of summer vacations at Lukan’s Farm Resort in the Poconos. A lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, the very same music that thrilled her as a teenager would later provide her with immense comfort during her final months here on Earth. Despite the cruel illness that robbed Elaine of her fondest memories and physical abilities, Elaine refused to let it steal her innate kindness, warmth, compassion, generosity of spirit, her sharp sense of humor, genuine love of family, endless patience and her unwavering positive outlook on life.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, David Henry, who recently passed away in November of 2025. She is survived by her two loving sons, David Andrew and his wife Lisa, Glen and his wife Kelly, her two cherished granddaughters Brooke and Heather, her brother John and his wife Lorraine Munko. She is also survived by her nephew Michael and nieces Sharon, Kim, Jennifer, Susan and Mia as well as many wonderful members of the Klecan, Bober and Zurka families. She was cremated on February 9th and her family will host a joyful Celebration of Life event for both Elaine and her husband in late May down at the Jersey Shore. A smaller, private tribute to both will be held late summer at the aforementioned Lukan’s Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania.

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry