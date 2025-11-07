David Henry VanDeventer, 88, formerly of Union, New Jersey, passed away at his home in Ocean County on November 5th surrounded by his family, after a prolonged and brave battle with congestive heart failure.

The younger of two sons born to Bertha and George VanDeventer in 1937, David was raised in the ironbound section of Newark and shared an unbreakable bond with his older brother George that lasted throughout their entire lives. David enlisted in the United States Infantry in advance of his actual draft date in 1958 to proudly serve his nation as a patriot. He was initially stationed in Georgia for two years followed by two more years of service overseas in Germany.

Upon returning to the states in 1961, he was employed by M&M Trucking as a truck driver for five years before becoming a trusted and respected police officer for the next several decades. His first three rookie years were forged and refined amid the turbulent civil rights protests in Newark before he settled into a lengthy law enforcement career to serve and protect the community in nearby Union, until his retirement in 1992.

Dave was a natural athlete and avid sportsman who early in his youth embraced physical fitness combined with clean living as a positive and rewarding path through life. Although lettering in various sports as a Class of ’56 student in Newark’s East Side High School, his true passion was discovered twenty years later in coaching youth soccer. Along with his good friend, mentor and soccer legend Manfred Schellscheidt, Dave led his teams to countless championships as well as taking a few teams to European tournaments as representatives of the private league Union Lancers of Farcher’s Grove fame. His players admired his stern but knowledgeable guidance paired with his uncanny ability to find humor in almost any situation.

Dave loved the Lord since he was a teenager, was a devout Bible-based Christian and a longtime member of the historic Warren Grove Methodist Church nestled in the Pinelands along scenic Route 539. His large, booming baritone voice was a marvel and a gift to those lucky enough to hear his soaring renditions of cherished hymns. Dave’s love for nature and the outdoors was second to none and his stunning botanical gardens were true works of art and labors of love that he created annually through meticulous preparation, force of will and sheer tenacity. Many still say that nobody grew a tastier Jersey tomato than Dave did.

His outgoing and affable larger-than-life personality and sense of humor drew many from all walks of life into his orbit; his generosity to those in need was as boundless as it was effortless. A consummate storyteller who could never resist an audience, even if it was an audience of one, his endless recounting of growing up in Newark, army life, police escapades and soccer glory days could easily fill volumes of books if they were ever written down for posterity.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elaine, with whom he shared an inseparable love with until his final moment on Earth. He leaves behind his two loving sons, David Andrew and Glen, David’s wife Lisa, and Glen’s wife Kelly. He is survived by his two beautiful granddaughters, Brooke and Heather, who dearly loved their Pop Pop as much as he loved them and both will carry his precious memory with them forever. He is also survived by his nieces Mia and Susan VanDeventer, nieces Sharon, Kim and Jennifer Munko, nephew Michael Munko and many wonderful members of the Klecan, Bober and Zurka families. In keeping with his final wishes, he was cremated on November 7th and his family will host an uplifting Celebration of Life event in his honor after the holidays.

