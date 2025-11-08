CRANFORD, NJ — The Theater Project, in conjunction with the Friends of the Cranford Library, will present “B.B.’S,” by Bill Mesce Jr., directed by Lynn Marie Macy, as part of its ongoing series of staged readings of new plays. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., and will be followed by a discussion with the author, director, cast and audience. Admission is free.

Set in a small neighborhood bar and restaurant, “B.B.’S” unfolds through a series of vignettes featuring the patrons who pass through the titular establishment – some familiar regulars, others simply stopping in for a single visit. Each vignette is inspired by the fiction of three writers with ties to New Jersey: Sean Michael Rice, John Artenstein and Mesce.

“I’d always thought Sean’s work didn’t get the recognition it deserved,” said Mesce. “Adapting his prose for the stage was one way of introducing audiences to his wonderful storytelling. While using Sean’s work is a tribute to past achievements, including John Artenstein’s material is a look forward – he was one of my most promising writing students, and the caliber of his first novel suggests we’ll hear more from him in the future.”

Rice, a founding member of Montclair’s 12 Miles West theater company, was a playwright, poet and prose writer whose work appeared nationwide. His short fiction earned a Pushcart Prize nomination and his play “Rounds” received six NAACP Image Theater Awards. He died in 2017 and his “Collected Works” was published posthumously in 2018.

Artenstein earned his bachelor’s degree from Kean University and his master’s degree in creative writing from The New School. Currently pursuing a doctorate at the University of Rhode Island, he is also a musician and the author of the 2023 novel “Oblivion,” written under the pen name John Shepherd.

Mesce is the author of more than 30 books spanning fiction and academic studies. His screenwriting credits include “Road Ends,” starring Dennis Hopper, which screened at several film festivals before airing on Cinemax. His plays include “The Advocate,” “Black Lives/Blue Lives” – co-written with Stephen Harper – and B.B.’S, which received a New Jersey State Council on the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship Grant Award, his third such honor.

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project champions new works and rising playwrights, engaging New Jersey audiences through readings, community programs and educational outreach for children and seniors.

Article by A.A. Cristi

