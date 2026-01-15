On Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, Merwin “Merf” Nelkin passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born to Moe and Anna Nelkin in Brooklyn, NY, his family moved to Newark, NJ, where he met his high school sweetheart, Elaine Bornstein, to whom he was married for 73 years until her passing in November 2025. After serving as a proud US Army veteran, he later owned the Avon Drum Company for thirty years. Merf semi-retired and became a night circulation manager for The Star Ledger newspaper. In his later years, Merf enjoyed watching baseball, football, taking trips to Atlantic City, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Randi (nee Nelkin) Plotkin (Steven) and Mindi (nee

Nelkin) Kaunfer (David), grandchildren Kyle Plotkin, Corey Kaunfer, Julie Plotkin, Adam Kaunfer, great-grandchild Nathan Plotkin, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Merf and Elaine are together for eternity, and they will be missed greatly by their family,

friends and all the lives they touched.

We ask that any donations be made to Springfield First Aid Squad.

Services were held Sunday, January 11, 2026 by Menorah Chapels.

