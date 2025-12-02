Romilda “Roma” Foti, a Bloomington, MN resident for 25 years, died on November 29, 2025 one month after her 96th birthday. She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Larry) Schack, daughter in law, Rozlynn; and beloved granddaughters, Jadelyn and Francesca. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Jane Foti; sister, Santina (Tina) Foti Ham; brother, Dr. Philip Foti; and her daughter, Jeanette (Nina) Francesca Schack.

At 23, Nina died in the sinking of the Pride of Baltimore on May 14, 1986 along with its captain, engineer and carpenter. The remaining crew of eight were rescued four days later.

Prior to moving to Minnesota, Roma lived in Baltimore, MD for 35 years. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, raised in Union Township, NJ, she was a graduate of Parsons School of Design, NYC and the College of Notre Dame of Maryland in Baltimore. Photo at age 75. www.GILLBROTHERS.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry