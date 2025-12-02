December 2, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Elaine Nelkin

Elaine Nelkin

November 18, 2025 0 26
David H. VanDeventer DV-POP-COLOR-285x378.jpg

David H. VanDeventer

November 7, 2025 0 116
Yvette Cohen OBIT-PHOTO-Yvette-Cohen-285x431.jpg

Yvette Cohen

September 8, 2025 0 240
Bobby Jean McDermott OBIT-PHOTO-Bobby-Jean-McDermott-285x369.webp

Bobby Jean McDermott

July 29, 2025 0 275

Related Stories

Elaine Nelkin

Obituaries Editor November 18, 2025 0 26
DV-POP-COLOR-285x378.jpg

David H. VanDeventer

Obituaries Editor November 7, 2025 0 116
OBIT-PHOTO-Yvette-Cohen-285x431.jpg

Yvette Cohen

Obituaries Editor September 8, 2025 0 240
OBIT-PHOTO-Bobby-Jean-McDermott-285x369.webp

Bobby Jean McDermott

Obituaries Editor July 29, 2025 0 275
OBIT-PHOTO-ELIZABETH-BARTZ-star-285x340.jpg

Elizabeth “Betty” Blackwell Bartz

Obituaries Editor July 15, 2025 0 266
OBIT-PHOTO-Milton-D.-Ewanus-285x390.jpg

Milton D. Ewanus

Obituaries Editor May 29, 2025 0 258

LOCAL SPORTS

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners UCL-UC-BCC-winners2-C 1

Summit and Governor Livingston football are among BCC division winners

November 26, 2025 0 40
One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football UCL-RPK-final-meeting-C 2

One final preview of the last Thanksgiving meeting of Roselle-Roselle Park football

November 26, 2025 0 36
Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set UCL-ROS-100th-game3-C 3

Final Roselle vs. Roselle Park Thanksgiving Day game is set

November 20, 2025 0 32
Summit football falls in sectional final 4

Summit football falls in sectional final

November 20, 2025 0 31